Bundesliga before the start: countdown with ghost training and isolation

Hansi Flick gathered his star ensemble in the middle of the empty Allianz Arena. The coach of the Bundesliga leader FC Bayern gave instructions and then looked into the radiant faces of his Munich professionals, who got down to business quickly at the unit in the stadium. “Amazing, it was really, really nice to be back on the pitch as a whole with the whole team,” said defense chief David Alaba. “You just noticed how everyone was really looking forward to this moment. You felt it in training, everyone was very hungry.”

In the corona crisis, the Bundesliga began preparing for the league restart next weekend in quarantine training camps. The professionals live in strictly isolated hotels, the training sessions are held in isolation. As part of the DFL concept, players, coaches and coaches must comply with special hygiene rules for the games without spectators. “I appeal to everyone involved to follow the guidelines of these concepts, which are the basis for resuming the game, in an exemplary and extremely disciplined manner,” said Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Ghost game atmosphere

Training sessions in the arenas are also planned to prepare for the games in the unusually empty stadiums. Or have already taken place, such as at FC Bayern, FC Augsburg, Fortuna Düsseldorf or Hertha BSC. The Berliners even played an internal game in jerseys. The Munich team went to business in dark blue and orange camisole.

In the Corona forced break, the stars often puzzled over how it will really be from the weekend without fans. “At least I imagined that it could be like the final training before a Champions League game – and that’s where you want to win the final game,” said Bayern’s vice captain Thomas Müller. A game test in a competition venue is always helpful. “There is a different basic tension in the training game in the stadium,” said Leipzig international Lukas Klostermann.

Hotel selection

All clubs must adhere to the requirements for accommodation from the DFL concept. However, there are different philosophies in the detailed implementation. FC Bayern spends a little outside in the north of Munich, other clubs like Hertha or 1. FC Köln are drawn to the middle of the cities. In the Rhineland, this occasionally animated passersby to roar the club anthem. Incidentally, the hotel is the Hofburg of Cologne’s triumvirate during the carnival session.

The players from Mönchengladbach, Hoffenheim or Schalke have particularly short distances. They are accommodated in hotels on the training or club grounds. The 1st FC Union Berlin is taking an unusual path: the newcomer can enjoy the tranquility of the Lower Saxony province. He trains at the Barsinghausen Sports School, around 300 kilometers from Berlin. “We thought that we were preparing as we have always done it – a little further away. We are there among ourselves,” said Oliver Ruhnert, managing director of professional football.

Promotions

transport

Sometimes there are two team buses, sometimes minibuses, sometimes the car. The journeys between the hotel and the training center at SC Paderborn take place in private vehicles, for example. VfL Wolfsburg players come to the training ground by bike – but it is also within sight of the hotel.

hygiene

Manuel Neuer & Co. all wore mouthguards when they moved into the team hotel on Sunday. The stars of the clubs have been intimately acquainted with the requirements of the concept. At Hertha, which made the negative headlines due to Salomon Kalou’s cinematic social media contribution, Vedad Ibisevic and Vladimir Darida clapped off their forearms during training in accordance with the hygiene regulations.

prevention

Corona tests are mandatory, and the body temperature of the professionals is also checked. At FC Augsburg, a new measuring system was installed at the stadium entrance shortly before the quarantine started; three people can measure contactlessly from a distance of up to three meters per second. “This is an additional warning system,” said managing director Stefan Reuter.