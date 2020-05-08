Bundesliga cleared to restart season on May 15

Good news for German football fans: German politicians have expressed approval for a restart of the Bundesliga under strict conditions.

The statement mentions a possible restart, to take place not before the second half of the month. A final decision regarding the exact date is left to the 36 professional clubs. They will most likely vote for a return to action on Friday, May 15. But a start a week later is still part of the debate.

The German league association has scheduled a virtual general assembly of the 36 professional clubs for this Thursday to discuss further steps.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and the 16 federal state prime ministers approved a request of the clubs and the league association finish the season. Games had been suspended since mid-March due to the coronavirus crisis.

German football is the first league to re-open its doors in Europe.

The away duel of league newcomer SC Paderborn against Fortuna Duesseldorf is going to be the first game. All remaining nine match-days of the 2019-20 season are going to be run as games behind closed doors.

One of the critical issues was the demand to only kick-off after all teams have been set under a 14-day-long quarantine. This was mentioned as a non-negotiable point. Several prime ministers demanded a start for May 15, while a majority voted for the date a week later.

Meanwhile, negotiations continue to set up a deal to broadcast the remaining nine rounds of matches in free tv to avoid larger fan gatherings.

To add free tv games to the restart concept has been a requirement of security agencies and several politicians.

A crucial issue remains the classification of positively-tested persons.

Contacts of category 1 would mean the entire team, and most likely, the opponent team has to be put under lock-down for two weeks. If classified as a category 2 case, only the positively-tested player would be set under quarantine.

Entire teams under shutdown would inevitably cause further schedule difficulties as the league is targeting the end of June to finish the 2019-20 season. The semifinal of the German Cup is scheduled for June 16 and 17. The final is planned to take place on June 27.

Full team training is open, but squads have attended a short time of quarantine, depending on the restart date.

The match schedule might be restructured as health authorities and police have expressed concern about the current timetable.

It is said to be an option to start with the season’s last round as it doesn’t contain as many delicate duels as the 26th batch of matches. The highly-charged Rhine-Ruhr derby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04 is due for the restart.

The game between the bitter rivals is always potentially explosive, and security agencies are intent on avoiding larger fan gatherings.

Meanwhile, German international Manuel Neuer announced a passionate appeal demanding strict discipline from all football protagonists.

“We are in the shirt of role models now,” the 34-year-old said, adding “We all wear another shirt now.”

He reminded the entire German football family that they are under close observation of not only European sports but world sports. That is our responsibility,” the Bayern Munich keeper added.

Neuer said it is not enough in these times to only wanting to play football. “It is not only about the future of the Bundesliga; it is about football as a whole down to the lowest amateur leagues.”

Several international media called the German strategy a role model. Some media said: “All eyes on Germany.” Others mentioned a decision against a restart would raise new doubts regarding the future of significant sports events.