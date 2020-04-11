Bundesliga Home Challenge – Dortmund vs. Leipzig in a live stream today!

Actually, Borussia Dortmund should only meet champions rival RB Leipzig on match day 33 in the top game. Whether, when and in what context the top game is taking place is currently questionable due to the Bundesliga Corona break. But fans don’t have to wait that long. In the DFL Bundesliga Home Challenge, there is already a duel between the two clubs today – at least virtually.

There is a duel between Leipzig’s Nordi Mukiele and BVB talent Leo Balerdi on the PlayStation! The game should take place around 5 p.m. BILD broadcasts live!

But Balerdi and Mukiele are not the only football professionals to take part in the Bundesliga Home Challenge. Leverkusen’s Nadiem Amiri, Bremen’s Milos Veljkovic, Schalke’s Jean-Claire Todibo and Nassim Boujellab, Hanover’s Julian Korb and Hamburg’s Tim Leibold will also be there. The best gamers in the field of participants are Bremen’s eSports athlete Michael “MegaBit” Bittner and Kai “Deto” Wollin, who plays for Leverkusen. Wollin became world champion in football simulation in 2017.

A total of 30 teams are involved in the Bundesliga Home Challenge. 29 of the participants are first and second division Bundesliga clubs. The referees Deniz Aytekin and Daniel Schlager compete for the DFB with the virtual German national team. One football professional and one person from the club or its surroundings will compete for each gambler duo.