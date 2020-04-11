Bundesliga: new rules for referees in the event of a takeover – rts.ch

For referees officiating in the German Bundesliga, a continuation of the season will lead to the introduction of new rules. The “Bild” revealed it by referring to a secret video conference, where the referees were informed of the new measures.

Game directors have been told that the ban on whistling at games in their own region has been lifted. They will be able to direct matches near their home to minimize travel.

In a six-point program, the ban on spending a night in a hotel before or after the match was also discussed. The referee must drive to the stadium from his home on the day of the game. One day before the matches, all the referees must undergo a coronavirus test. Their engagement will be voluntary, no game director should be forced to lead a match during the corona crisis.

Currently, the Bundesliga championship is suspended until at least April 30.

agencies / jbal