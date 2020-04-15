Bundesliga: Seifert calls in a letter to Räson – Sport

The German Football League (DFL) wants to prevent individual clubs from speculating about possible entry scenarios for the season, which was temporarily interrupted until the end of the month, before the general meeting, which has now been postponed to April 23. Such opinions, which are considered counterproductive for a common approach, should be avoided in the future. On Tuesday, DFL chief Christian Seifert gave his circular on the reasons for the rescheduling of the virtual meeting an urgent appeal to refrain from rash and inappropriate opinions.

It is not about restricting the right to freedom of expression, said a representative of the club, “but that polyphony is not a strength right now because it complicates the result.” The profiling addiction of individual protagonists is ultimately harmful to the overall construction. The same day, the chairman of the supervisory board of DFL GmbH, Peter Peters from FC Schalke 04, had also explicitly warned the clubs in the first division not to make statements in the future. Last Friday, clubs in the second division received a PDF document with a similar wording from DFL Vice President Steffen Schneekloth (Holstein Kiel), who is the spokesman for the lower house. The processes with three letters with the same thrust show how explosive topics such as the continuation of the season, bankruptcy or short-time work are and how little the DFL likes to speak in the “struggle for survival” (Seifert).

Several club representatives are irritated that personal vanities and interests stand in the foreground even in the pandemic. Many would not have understood, so it is said that German professional football draws a lot of strength and money from society and the economy and it is certainly not about bringing the individual market value of a club to safety. Some interventions may not have been malicious, but at least were naive. This is also why the league has now issued a clear warning.

Many comments were not well received on the DFL boardroom

Especially Klaus Hofmann (FC Augsburg), Dirk Zingler (Union Berlin) or Martin Kind (Hannover 96) should feel addressed. Augsburg’s President Hofmann criticized the behavior of some clubs and their behavior in a kind of all-round attack: “When I read that football clubs with a turnover of a few hundred million euros send their branch office employees on a short-time basis, I feel like I’m in the wrong movie . “

Union President Zingler made the following suggestion on the club’s website about the timing of the season continuation: “We should find an appointment that has social acceptance. The children first have to go to school and maybe the small pub with 20 seats has to be opened again, before we play soccer. ” And of course Hanover’s patron child also spoke up: “I hope, and that is also my great expectation, that politics will now initiate the scenario of reactivating the structures in April. This is absolutely necessary.”

In the DFL boardroom, all of these statements were not well received. That is why the reason is now called. For Seifert, especially in the situation that threatens their existence, it is fundamental that German professional football give a complete picture. It is also about the social acceptance of the plans to finish the season in a kind of virus-free special zone. Seifert’s premise: “The impression must not arise that football ignores reality in its self-centeredness.” The 50-year-old wants to avoid the impression that professional football claims a special role.