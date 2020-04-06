Bundesliga: Shitstorm around ZDF appearance by Dietmar Hopp

imago 1/7 Dietmar Hopp again receives a lot of criticism.

imago 2/7 At «ZDF», the multi-billionaire comments on the hostility towards him before the Corona crisis.

imago 3/7 Hate posters like this in several Bundesliga stadiums caused a stir in Germany.







Screenshot Twitter 7/7 He and the “ZDF” come under fire because of the appearance.

Before the Corona break, Hoffenheim boss Dietmar Hopp (79) was one of the most hated figures in the German football business. Hate posters in several stadiums and a decision by the DFB sports court against BVB fans caused a wave of outrage.

In the football-free weeks, the topic was pushed into the background. But now Hopp is personally pouring new oil into the fire. As a guest in the “Current Sports Studio” of “ZDF”, the multi-billionaire reopened the story on Saturday evening.

«To make myself a face for commerce is really not understandable. Unfortunately, the baiting was so perfectly staged that Ultras from many clubs participated. But I would like to forget all of this if it is history from now on, »said Hopp in a short recording that was published before the broadcast.

“Hopp didn’t understand anything”

The supposed peace offer misses its target – Hopp reaps another violent shitstorm on Twitter. “Piss off, you son of a Nazi,” some users write, referring to the fact that his father was an SA troop leader. Most people ask why Hopp is being offered a platform right now: “Finally we come back to the important problems of our society, the well-being of our poor multimillionaires,” says one user ironically.

The social media managers of the “sports studio” therefore call on numerous users to moderate and threaten to block them. Although some users have already been banned from the post and the worst comments are not visible at all, it is obvious: there is no pro-hopp camp. “If that’s his message, then Dietmar Hopp didn’t understand anything,” is one of the most popular comments.

Also the “ZDF” under fire

Many are also annoyed that the Hoffenheim patron has an important role in the fight against Corona. Because Hopp is not only the founder of the company “SAP”, but also the main owner of the pharmaceutical company “CureVac”, which recently promised a vaccine against the coronavirus until the end of the year. If this succeeds, the almost 14 billion franc wallet Hopps should swell further. “Is this about a vaccine stage?” Asks one user.