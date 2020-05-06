Bundesliga start: DFL sets a date – Watzke (BVB) and Jobst (Schalke) react

The Bundesliga returns in May – and the DFL has already set a date before the general meeting. What that means for BVB and Schalke. News ticker.

After the break caused by the corona virus, the Bundesliga returns from the break.

The federal-state conference gave the professional clubs like Schalke 04 and Borussia Dortmund the green light.

The DFL has already set a date for the start. All information in the news ticker.

Update, 8.42 p.m .: The Bundesliga can start again – and also the concrete one meeting is evidently certain. As the picture reported, the ball should be in the 1st and 2nd Bundesliga May 15th roll again.

The German Football League (DFL) informed the clubs that the presidium had agreed on this date. The DFL did this picture confirmed on request. The Kicker this letter was also available. “After weighing all the arguments, that has DFL Presidium Today, in circulation, it was decided to restart the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 matches from May 15, “the trade magazine quotes from the letter.

The plan look aloud picture before that with the Matchday 26 should continue – according to the current status with the duel between Fortuna Düsseldorf and SC Paderborn. That is, that too Revierderby between the BVB and Schalke would then already rise.

She wants more details DFL general assembly discuss on Thursday. In the afternoon, give information about how the game will continue and when the pending games are scheduled.

Bundesliga restart decided – but the clubs disagree on one thing

Update, 7:39 p.m .: The Bundesliga may start again. But when? No sooner has the decision been made than there is disagreement on this question. Werder Bremen For example, it will only take two and a half weeks to continue.

“To get used to the competition after a break of around two months and to limit the risk of injury to the players, which are very stressed by the large number of games in a very short period of time, we will make sure that the Bundesliga is on 23. May Werder Managing Director Football, Frank Baumann, is quoted in a club announcement.

Bayer Leverkusen’s sports director Simon Rolfes, on the other hand, said: “I think the players would be prepared on May 16 to play again. The training has also been increased from piece to piece. Now this week it will go back to team training. I think everyone will be able to play on May 16th. “

Jörg Schmadtke, Managing Director of VfL Wolfsburg, “would prefer the early start on May 16”. For RB Leipzig boss Oliver Mintzlaff there was also “no reason to wait any longer. I don’t expect a big discussion in the general assembly. We should be on May 15th start.

Bundesliga restart: that’s what BVB boss Watzke and Schalke’s Marketing Director Jobst say

Update, 7:18 p.m .: What does the decision of politics mean for Schalke 04? “For our club, as for all professional clubs, this means an enormous sense of responsibility for everyone involved in all aspects of the game,” Alexander Jobst, Director of Marketing and Communication at the Royal Blues, quotes on the club website: “We are ready and will sensitive and highly professional deal with the situation in order to comply with all requirements and to end the season as best as possible.

Update, 4:44 p.m .: Now it is clear: The Bundesliga restart is imminent. After BVB boss hans-Joachim Watzke, DFL managing director Christian Seifert has now also commented. “Today’s decision is good news for the Bundesliga and the 2nd Bundesliga. It is associated with a great responsibility for the clubs and their employees to implement the medical and organizational requirements in a disciplined manner,” said Seifert in an official statement.

“Games without stadium spectators are not an ideal solution for anyone. However, in a crisis that threatens the existence of some clubs, it is the only way to keep the leagues in their current form. On this day, I would like to thank the political decision-makers from the federal government and Countries for their trust, “concluded Seifert.

Politics enables season continuation for #Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga from the second half of May – statement by Christian Seifert ➡️ https://t.co/pJysZ3K70x pic.twitter.com/kdNs29o5Cn – DFL German Football League (@DFL_Official) May 6, 2020

Update, 4:22 p.m .: Söder emphasizes that a two-week quarantine of the players and coaches before the Bundesliga restart is not necessary. “Because the players are tested frequently, even a week is enough,” emphasizes the Bavarian Prime Minister.

Update, 4.20 p.m .: Hamburg’s Mayor Peter Tschentscher emphasized that the decision to restart the Bundesliga had been made unanimously. “It was important to us that we give professional sports new opportunities and forget about amateur sports,” added Tschentscher.

Bundesliga restart: BVB boss Watzke with comment after decision

Update, 4.13 p.m .: BVB managing director Hans-Joachim Watzke has commented on the decision of the politicians. “We are very happy that the people in Germany – and regionally the people in Dortmund and the surrounding area – have behaved so well in the past few weeks that the spread of the pandemic has at least been limited. Just because the population is immense was disciplined, we can now gradually and gradually move to another form of normality, “Watzke is quoted in the message.

“Many industries are starting up slowly and in compliance with strict rules, this also applies to professional football. As part of this, we at Borussia Dortmund are aware of a great responsibility. We will try everything – knowing that there are no guarantees “To ensure the highest possible level of security that there will be no new infections among players and their families,” added Watzke, who looks ahead to the upcoming ghost games in the Bundesliga.

“Having to play in front of empty stands is an enormous challenge, especially for a club like BVB, which draws a lot of strength from the passion of its fans in the stadium. To let the Bundesliga rest until spectators are allowed back into the stadiums however, it was not economically viable for the clubs, “said Watzke.

Bundesliga restart: Angela Merkel confirms decision at Corona conference

Update, 4:05 p.m .: For Söder, the Bundesliga restart is a “reasonable decision” and a “justifiable compromise”. “The clubs are doing everything to ensure that the concept is implemented. Now all players should stick to it,” said Söder.

Update, 3:56 p.m .: The Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder thanks the population that the crisis has been so positive so far and speaks of a “little sigh of relief”. In addition, Söder said that from now on they would no longer meet weekly to negotiate new corona measures.

Update, 3:51 p.m .: Chancellor Angela Merkel confirms that, taking into account the elaborated hygiene concept, the Bundesliga can resume play in the second half of May.

Update, 3:42 p.m .: The long wait ends. The press conference with Chancellor Angela Merkel, scheduled for 1.30 p.m., has begun.

Update, 2:52 p.m .: The decision has probably been made. According to the picture the ball may roll again from mid-May. The end of the 2019/20 season is thus secured. According to this, politicians transfer responsibility to the German Football League (DFL) as of when they should start playing again. An exact date is still pending. It is also still unclear which match day will start on one of the two dates.

The video conference on Thursday could clarify this. Then the association, clubs and representatives of the DFB will advise on details of the Bundesliga restart. A decision will also be made about whether to continue the DFB Cup.

The ball could possibly roll in the stadiums again from the weekend on May 16 and 17. The Bundesliga season has been suspended since mid-March, with nine games to be completed. The DFL aims to be able to pull this through by June 30. She had presented a comprehensive hygiene and safety concept from her “Task Force Sports Medicine / Special Game Operation” in order to minimize the risk of infection among players and supervisors. In a first test series, there were ten corona cases in 1,724 tests in the 1st and 2nd leagues.

Bundesliga restart: Angela Merkel and Co. have probably made a decision

Update, 2:36 p.m .: Do the Bundesliga soccer teams have to prepare for unannounced training controls? In the case of Hertha BSC that is at least true. “We discussed this with the responsible health department of the Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf district,” said Martin Pallgen, spokesman for the Senate Department for Home Affairs and Sports, on Wednesday the kicker. The occasion is the video of the now suspended attacker Salomon Kalou. The Ivorian filmed on Monday, among other things, how he clapped several players in the cabin and thus did not comply with the distance rules in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

“This clearly violates the special permit that we granted” to carry out the small group training, said Pallgen. According to the spokesman, run Hertha BSC non-compliance with the distance regulations could result in the exemption being withdrawn. That is why the announced controls are to be understood explicitly “not only as a threatening backdrop”, Pallgen emphasized.

Update, 1:32 p.m .: The upcoming one Continuation of the Bundesliga season is like a cold start. First weeks of quarantine in your home, then slowly approaching the training area. At 100 percent of their performance, the Bundesliga professionals are far from being. Fortuna Dusseldorf’s Marcel Sobottka has therefore before the planned Fresh start of the Bundesliga season enough time for normal team training.

“To say that you could play in two days would not be the right way. That takes time. It is very important that you have at least a week’s lead time. That you can train eleven against eleven”, Sobottka von the German press agency quoted. The previous duel-free training feels strange for the 26-year-old. “You don’t know exactly what you can and can’t do now,” said Sobottka. “Sometimes you are in the action with the ball in the game and want to go and then you remember shortly beforehand that you have to keep a little distance. It is strange and has so little to do with football.”

Bundesliga sequel: Merkel and Co. probably require quarantine for clubs

Update, 1:20 p.m .: The decision from politics whether the Bundesliga May be expected to continue, is eagerly awaited. May 15 or 22 is considered a possible deadline for the restart. According to information from Sky Sports News HD a decision could be announced in a few minutes at 1.30 p.m.

Update, 12:51 p.m .: The green light from politics is still missing. That could be done in the afternoon. For the Bundesliga soccer team that would be a blessing. However, it meets with criticism – especially from sport. Prominent top athletes away from the Professional football have the possibleRestart of the Bundesliga partly criticized with drastic words. “I don’t think it’s nice that football plays a special role and defies everything just because the friction between thumb and forefinger is right,” shot putter Christina Schwanitz told the Saxon newspaper.

Also javelin throwers and soccer fans Johannes Vetter criticized the possible re-start: “If this is really the case, the state sells the health of the people and the suffering people to football. This is perverted.” Olympic rowing champion Karl Schulze, himself a supporter of Dynamo Dresden is, demands a uniform solution: “Ultimately, a political decision has to be made – either everyone does sports again or none at all.”

Olympic canoe champion Sebastian Brendel hopes for a pioneering role of football. “Perhaps it is a good sign if the football rolls again so that other sports can follow,” said Brendel. For the three-time Olympic champion himself, ghost games are not attractive: “I am not a fan of competitions without spectators. For me it would be like a training competition.

Update, 10:38 a.m .: Is it going BVB managing director Hans-Joachim Watzke, so the Football Bundesliga to be continued from May 16. Now the first details from politics seep through, which the wish of Watzke are likely to annihilate. “At the beginning of the game, there has to be one two-week quarantine measure, possibly in the form of a training camp, go ahead, “says the German press agency Federal draft resolution for the deliberations of Chancellor Angela Merkel with the heads of state. That would be a start on the 15th and 16th of May not be feasible.

Bundesliga sequel: Corona falls in Mönchengladbach – Watzke hopes

Update, 10:22 a.m .: An exact date for that Continuation of the soccer Bundesliga is not yet clear. Is it going BVB boss Hans-Joachim Watzke, it should be done as early as possible. “My big wish would be May 16, which would really enable us to properly end the season before June 30, because we have to, otherwise we will have to live with recourse obligations, otherwise we will have to negotiate” said the managing director of Borussia Dortmund in the RTL– Early magazine ‘Guten Morgen Deutschland’.

For certainty, the one announced for today could be Wednesday Corona conference from Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Prime Ministers of the countries to care. “But we have every reason to be humble at the moment and we just have a wish, but politics has to decide, that’s for sure,” added Watzke at.

Update, 10.05 a.m .: The Football Bundesliga could start again in May and continue their season with games without an audience. The federal government wants the German Professional football Apparently, the approval for the resumption of the middle of March because of the Corona crisis suspended game operations in the 1st and 2nd Bundesliga.

It is important to give professional sport “an overall perspective, it is also about economic issues,” said Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) on Wednesday in the ZDF morning magazine a few hours before Chancellor Angela Merkel’s consultations with the heads of state.

Update May 6, 9:17 a.m.: It is expected that the Corona conference of Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Prime Ministers of the federal states the Football Bundesliga will give the green light again in May. In NRW is the decision of seven Bundesliga clubs, including Borussia Dortmund, FC Schalke 04 and 1. FC Cologne, Hot expected.

Bundesliga restart: Mönchengladbach cooperation infected with corona virus

Update, 4:05 p.m .: Not only 1. FC Köln is affected by the ten positive Corona cases. According to the Rheinische Post have a player as well as a supervisor of Borussia Monchengladbach with the Corona virus infected.

The victims are from the Training operation taken and in domestic quarantine has been sent, it is said. An official confirmation from Borussia is pending.

Update, 2:19 p.m .: Salomon Kalou after his explosive Facebook video has once again with the teammates of Hertha BSC sorry. “I am responsible for this stupid mistake,” said the offensive player Sport1.

Kalou had on Monday with a live clip from the cabin wing of the Berlin Bundesliga club obvious negligence in complying with Hygiene regulations documented and discussions with colleagues about pay slips started.

“I’m not angry or angry,” said Kalou about the suspension. “No. I know who I really am. I know that I am a good person. I help people, and I am also working with my foundation for people in need in Africa,” emphasized the 34-year-old.

Update, 2:07 p.m .: Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder has been critical of the recent video posse Salomon Kalou from Hertha BSC voiced. “The league is doing excellent Concepts, and then there are single players, as you can read now, who are very, very, very unhappy. I also think it’s good that professional clubs decide very hard against it, because that brings the whole concept into disrepute, “said the CSU politician.

Söder wasn’t right on Kalou been addressed. He called that on his own initiative example, when it came to regulations and their implementation in the slow opening of social areas in the Corona crisis.

Way clear for Bundesliga restart: DFL meets on Thursday

Update, 1:14 p.m .: The German Football League (DFL) has the 36 professional clubs of the 1st and 2nd Bundesliga for Thursday invited to a general meeting. This confirmed the DFL on dpa-Inquiry. First he had Kicker reported about it.

In the Video conference The results of the political summit are to be discussed with Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Prime Ministers of the 16 federal states on Wednesday. The DFL is hoping for a clear signal from politicians that the game will be suspended since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The topics should also include whether and how the Bundesliga will be shown on free TV.

Update, 11:01 a.m .: Squad, trainer and function team of the FC Erzgebirge Aue is now in quarantine at home. Reason is one positive corona test for one person from the functional team of the second division team who surrendered after the second series of tests.

#Violets are now in quarantine at home – the reason for the decision is a positive corona test with one person from the function team, which resulted after the second series of tests. https://t.co/U0V9OTAlXT pic.twitter.com/BA91kQpYBG – FC Erzgebirge Aue (@FCErzgebirgeAue) May 5, 2020

Update, 10.50 a.m .: In a letter, the DFL referred to a “Mandatory training camp under quarantine conditions before a possible continuation of the game “in the Bundesliga. How to react BVB and Schalke thereon?

Borussia Dortmund draw a report of picture according to considering Training center in Brackel prepare. Schalke 04 want to go to the Hotel Courtyard (4 stars) on the club premises.

The team from Trainer David Wagner is said to occupy two floors there. The crew had a stairwell and two elevators for themselves. It exists Mouth protection obligation. Players and staff would have to make their beds themselves. Be open where you eat.

Minister Spahn warns of a Bundesliga restart: DFL concept must also be lived

Update, 10:29 a.m .: BVB captain Marco Reus will probably be the restart of the Bundesliga miss because of his protracted injury – even if he sees himself on the right track.

Update, 10.03 a.m .: The path for the Fresh start in the Bundesliga is apparently free. Like the news agency Reuters reports, the federal and state governments have agreed that the Bundesliga from May 15th again with Ghost games can start. The agency had learned this from several people familiar with the negotiations.

In the conference with Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Prime Ministers on Wednesday, May 6, clear decisions for the sport were expected in advance.

Update May 5, 9.22 a.m .: Even after the video by Hertha-Profi Salomon Kalou has federal health minister Jens Spahn (CDU) no doubt about the hygiene concept of the German Football League (DFL).

“The basic concept makes sense and can also Idol be for the rest for other professional sports areas. But then it has to to be lived“said the politician on Tuesday morning in the Deutschlandfunk.

Therefore, it was important that the Berlin club after this Video has also drawn consequences. “And I hope that everyone has now understood that this is something”, Spahn continued.

Bundesliga restart: Hertha BSC suspends Salomon Kalou

Update, 6.44 p.m .: Hertha BSC commented on the scandal video of Salomon Kalou reacted and suspended the striker after the sensational clip. The Ivorian showed on Monday noon how he shook hands with some of the club’s teammates and employees on the club premises and in the cabin. In doing so, Kalou violated the distance rules to contain the corona pandemic.

Statement by Hertha BSC on Salomon Kalou’s Facebook video: https://t.co/waLnJcDvCx#hahohe pic.twitter.com/YmiRQRCP5I – Hertha BSC (@HerthaBSC) May 4, 2020

Update, 5:31 p.m .: Actually she had DFL asked the 36 professional clubs to remain silent and published the explosive results of the first series of tests themselves – without assigning the positive cases to the clubs concerned. Still shared Dynamo Dresden with that a player of the club from the positive Corona test be affected.

“In this situation, we will protect our player’s personal rights more than ever. We will therefore Name of the person concerned do not mention, even if there is a great deal of public interest in this regard, “said Sport Managing Director Ralf Minge.

Update, 4:52 p.m .: The German Football League (DFL) has a spicy Facebook video from Hertha-Profi Salomon Kalou strongly condemned. “The pictures of Salomon #Kalou from the cabin of Hertha BSC are absolutely unacceptable. There can be no tolerance for this – also with regard to players and clubs who adhere to the guidelines because they have grasped the seriousness of the situation, “wrote the DFL on Monday afternoon on Twitter.

The pictures of Salomon #Kalou from the cabin of Hertha BSC are absolutely unacceptable. There can be no tolerance for this – also with regard to players and clubs that adhere to the guidelines because they have grasped the seriousness of the situation. – DFL German Football League (@DFL_Official) May 4, 2020

Bundesliga restart: crazy Kalou video causes a stir

Update, 3:57 p.m .: Salomon Kalou, Forward of Hertha BSC, the Bundesliga may have been doing a disservice in the middle of the discussion about a restart. In a self-recorded live video on Facebook from Monday afternoon, the Ivorian can be seen shaking hands with some of the club’s teammates and employees on the club premises and in the cabin. So he allegedly violated the Clearance rules to contain the corona pandemic.

Even worse: Kalou bursts in the middle of his teammate’s Corona test Jordan Torunarigha (22), performed by physiotherapist David de Mel (54). Kalou should have been in front of the door Corona test should wait.

Who wants to see the Kalou video again. https://t.co/rOYC2JBpBF – Fury Birger (@FacepalmL) May 4, 2020

For the German Football League (DFL) the video comes out of time. The 36 professional clubs hope that the first two leagues will continue in May, for which an extensive hygiene concept has been developed.

Update, 3:26 p.m .: Corona tests were not only positive at 1. FC Köln. The DFL reported overall ten corona cases in the Bundesliga and the 2nd Bundesliga. A total of 1,724 corona tests were carried out at all 36 professional clubs – among players, coaches, physiotherapists and other team personnel.

The corresponding activities, for example the isolation of the people concerned, including the environment diagnostics, were carried out directly by the respective clubs according to the specifications of the local health authorities, according to the DFL.

A second test wave will be done this week. Here, too, there can be isolated positive test results, especially since one of the tasks of this second round is to reduce the likelihood of ‘false negative’ results that can never be completely ruled out, “said the DFL:” After this second test wave, the DFL will continue to use the results Inform the results. “Previously, the league association had already the Bundesliga team for Silence asked about the results.

The entire report on the first # corona virus test wave in the #Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga can be found here hier https://t.co/DPb8dQ1J6w pic.twitter.com/qqecRYZLGu – DFL German Football League (@DFL_Official) May 4, 2020

In addition to the two test waves that are part of the Hygiene concept the DFL are in coordination with the Federal Ministry of Labor now also “a Mandatory training camp under quarantine conditions before a possible continuation of the game operation “. As soon as the team training is started, two tests per week are scheduled at regular intervals regardless of the resumption of the game operation.

Bundesliga restart: no Corona privileges for football professionals

Update, 2:36 p.m .: The Federal Ministry of the Interior affirms its stance that, of course, football professionals after contact with Corona infected must be isolated.

“Horst Seehofer stands for what he said. People who have been in direct contact with a person who has tested positive must go into quarantine for 14 days, “said the BMI spokesman Steve Alter in the Berlin Federal Press Conference.

This principle does not appear to be negotiable for the ministry. “This is a principle that applies to the entire population, and there is no reason why Soccer professionals should be different, “said Alter. There could be no privileges for Bundesliga players.

The Hygiene concept the German Football League (DFL), in view of the close-knit tests, so far only provides for the isolation of positively tested professionals.

Update, 1:01 p.m .: After the vortex at 1. FC Cologne the German Football League (DFL) has the Bundesliga team for Silence about the results of the tests on the Corona virus asked. A “central public communication” will take place this Monday.

“Until then we recommend that you do it yourself Pronouncements to foresee and refer to these, “says a letter from the DFL director Ansgar panning to the clubs that the Kicker published.

The DFL confirmed the process. The Presidium of the umbrella organization of the 36 professional clubs in the 1st and 2nd league meets this Monday.

Bundesliga restart: Paderborn before returning to team training

Update, 12:34 p.m .: The SC Paderborn wants to look at a soon Restart in the Bundesliga as soon as possible with the Team training kick off. “We are waiting for the result of the second Corona tests then we may already start training in the team today, “said new managing director Fabian Wohlgemuth at an online press conference.

Update, 10:56 a.m .: NRW Minister of the Interior Herbert Reul has possible positive attitudes Ghost games the Bundesliga in the coronavirus crisis. From the perspective of the CDU politician, the plan of the German Football League has to prove itself in reality.

“The concept it is only conclusive whether it works, you only know afterwards, “said Reul Radio world on Bayern 2. “You can calculate the risk, and on the other hand, everyone involved must know if there are problems that such a story can be broken off again.”

The DFL hopes to continue the currently interrupted season with ghost games and has presented a concept for hygiene and safety. “When you make people so practical isolated, permanent tests, then it can be, but I don’t know yet, “said Reul about the chances of success.

Last three people were with 1. FC Cologne positive for that Corona virus been tested. The trio had to go into quarantine for 14 days, the rest of the team trained in groups. “Yes, it is the same with other people. Not all of them are put in quarantine, but those who have been verified,” said Reul.

Update from May 4th, 10:39 am: At the 1. FC Cologne no other player is positive about that Corona virus been tested. As the Bundesliga team announced, all the tests carried out on the previous day were negative for the team as well as for the coaching and supervisory staff.

After positive results from two professionals and a supervisor, doubts arose about the Bundesliga ghost game plan to continue the season. All three infected are in quarantine

Bundesliga restart: negative tests at BVB and Schalke

Update, 6:54 p.m .: The green light from politics for the Bundesliga restart is still pending, at least until Wednesday. Afterwards it could go pretty quickly and therefore already on May 16 or 23 for Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04. Maybe even with that Revierderby. How the preparation for the still unknown deadline for both district clubs could go is now done 1. FC Cologne in front.

In the case of Continuation of the Bundesliga season the billy goats plan to move into a “quarantine-like training camp”. “This form of voluntary quarantine extends the existing infection control and hygiene concept and is intended to reduce the risk of infection with the new type Corona virus further reduce, “said the club on Sunday. The FC players were already on Thursday last Thursday Horst Heldt and managing director Alexander Wehrle have been informed about the coming weeks and the plans for a training camp.

Earlier than planned in the DFL concept, the #effzeh will pull its team together for a training camp. The prerequisite is that politicians give approval to continue the season. https://t.co/J2ypWGI7zD – 1.FC Cologne (@fckoeln) May 3, 2020

Update, 3:12 p.m .: Before that Bundesliga clubs before the possible Season restart To return to team training, are those ordered by the authority coronavirus tests at. So also with FC Schalke 04. The whole Professional squad as well as trainers and supervisors underwent the investigation last Friday.

FC Schalke 04 published the results of the first coronavirus test on Sunday. © dpa / picture alliance

The results followed on Sunday: All coronavirus tests at Schalke were negative. They report that Ruhr news and the WAZ consistent. A good sign, especially as politics on Wednesday over the Bundesliga restart will decide. Until then, the miners will do without team training. The second phase of the investigation is scheduled for Monday.

Suspected coronavirus at VfB Stuttgart – allegations against DFL concept

Update, 12.33 p.m .: Receives the hoped-for Bundesliga restart for Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04 the next possible damper? Both coronavirus tests in the coaching and supervisory staff of the VfB Stuttgart there was an ambiguous result. According to the Kicker did that unclear result result for one of the players. Loud picture be that Test result was not negative, but there was also no specific evidence Covid 19 viruses. VfB did not publish a name.

However, the person concerned was immediately separated from the team and isolated. All necessary precautions were taken in close coordination with the medical staff.

Update, 11.38 a.m .: The Bundesliga clubs hope for a soon Restarts in May. Cologne professional Birger Verstraete recently had the concept of German Football League (DFL) questioned. This is due to three positive coronavirus tests on the 1. FC Cologne. Timo Perthel from Third division soccer team 1. FC Magdeburg became even clearer.

“Could everyone get along and realize that that’s nonsense,” writes Perthel on his Instagram-Account and sharply criticizes the scheduled restart. “We go with you Masks acquaintances and friends are not allowed to go shopping, kindergartens and schools are dense and every day you read only the nonsense about the hope that the Bundesliga starts again “, so Perthel continue.

Rather, the Magdeburg professional demands solidarity with fellow citizens. “Finally wake up and think about when the ordinary citizen can go back to work so that he doesn’t go broke and can still feed his family,” he said Perthel and added. “Football is not important at this time.”

Bundesliga restart: Cologne professional Verstraete reproachful – Perthel for demolition

Update, 10 a.m .: Two with the Corona virus infected players and a supervisor of 1. FC Cologne – that too should German Football League (DFL) do not prevent the Bundesliga restart to aim for later this month. For FC professionals Birger representatives anything but understandable. “I want everyone to be healthy before we play football again,” said Representatives the Flemish TV station VTM.

That’s exactly what his club does 1. FC Cologne not the case – especially not in his training group, in which the two are players tested positive for the corona virus found. We will test again in the coming days. Then only knows Verstraete, whose girlfriend belongs to the risk group, whether he was infected. Until then, training continues as usual. “We don’t have to be in quarantine for now, which is a bit bizarre,” commented Verstraete. “If every player could decide anonymously – without the club being a little offended – I would be very excited to see what the mood would look like,” he added.

Update from May 3, 9:30 a.m .: Three positive corona virus tests at 1. FC Köln caused unrest around the planned Bundesliga restart. Numerous clubs also underwent medical examinations on Friday, all tests so far have been negative – including with Borussia Dortmund, as the Ruhr news to report.

Further positive tests would probably shake the restart of the season. On Saturday there was a deep sigh of relief on the training grounds of the BVB in Dortmund Brackel. All negatively tested players can therefore continue to prepare in small groups for the resumption of play. Further tests will follow in the coming days.

Bundesliga restart: positive Cologne Corona test – Schalke ready for quarantine

Update, 3:57 p.m .: Other Bundesliga teams report to FC after the appearance of three Corona cases negative test results. Werder Bremen and Eintracht Frankfurt announced on Twitter that no professional or supervisor with the novel Corona virus infected.

Update, 2:03 p.m .: Am trainingsfreien Samstag hatten die Verantwortlichen des 1. FC Cologne viel zu besprechen. Doch die Stimmung rund ums Geißbockheim war erstaunlich entspannt. Denn die drei positiven Corona-Fälle im Verein wurden als Zeichen, als “positives Signal” für die Tragfähigkeit des Hygienekonzepts der DFL Liga gewertet. Und nicht als herber Rückschlag für den FC.

chief Executive Officer Alexander Wehrle (45), der auch dem DFL-Präsidium angehört, bestätigte, dass es sich bei den Infizierten um zwei Spieler und einen Mitarbeiter handle. Das Ergebnis zeige aber, “dass wir sehr zuversichtlich sein können, dass wir auf Basis dieses Konzepts in den Spielbetrieb gehen können”, sagte Wehrle bei Sky. Das Gesundheitsamt habe das Konzept als “tragfähig” bewertet.

Zwar blieb zunächst völlig offen, bei wem sich die drei bis dahin laut Verein symptomfreien Angestellten angesteckt haben. Wehrle verwies aber darauf, dass das Gesundheitsamt die Fälle genau bewertet habe. Mannschaftsarzt Paul Klein betonte, die Behörde habe “kein erhöhtes Ansteckungsrisiko durch den Trainingsbetrieb” erkannt: “Und deshalb ist auch keine kollektive Quarantäne angezeigt.”

Diese “so genannte häusliche Absonderung ist nur für Personen der Kategorie 1 vorgesehen. Nicht wir, sondern das Gesundheitsamt bewertet, auf wen dies zutrifft”, erläuterte Klein: “Und nach diesen eindeutigen Kriterien gehen wir davon aus, dass durch die Maßnahmen im Trainingsbetrieb in Gruppen kein Spieler eine Kontaktperson der Kategorie 1 zu einem anderen Spieler ist.”

Bundesliga-Neustart im Mai? Schalke wäre für Quarantäne bereit

Update, 11.54 Uhr: Bayer Leverkusens Sports director Simon Rolfes (38) sieht im Sicherheits-Konzept der Deutschen Fußball Liga (DFL) zur Fortsetzung der Bundesliga-Saison ein mögliches Vorbild für andere Lebensbereiche. “Dieses Konzept ist unglaublich detailliert und umfassend. Deswegen denke ich, dass Schlüsse aus dem Umgang mit den Fußballern gezogen werden können, die sich auf andere Bereiche anwenden lassen”, sagte Rolfes in einem Interview mit dem Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger.

Weiter meinte er: “Ich habe drei Töchter, zwei davon schulpflichtig. Wenn es so ein Konzept auch für schools geben würde, würde ich sie guten Gewissens dorthin schicken.” Das Gespräch wurde vor den drei aufgetretenen Corona-Fällen beim Nachbarn 1. FC Cologne guided.

Update, 10.34 Uhr: Die Bundesliga-Klubs setzen derzeit alles daran, das Hygiene- und Schutzkonzept der DFL umzusetzen, um den Spielbetrieb trotz des Corona virus wieder aufnehmen zu können. For Schalke 04 wohl kein Problem. “Ich bleibe dabei: Schalke 04 wird bereit sein, wenn es wieder los geht”, sagte Alexander Jobst (46), Vorstand Marketing und Kommunikation, der WAZ.

Schalke 04 um Trainer David Wagner wäre bereit für eine komplette Quarantäne.

The Königsblauen würden es sogar in Erwägung ziehen, in einem Hotel geschlossen in Quarantäne zu gehen, wenn dies dabei helfen würde, dass die Politik den Neustart genehmigt. Trainer David Wagner (48) wäre damit einverstanden, heißt es.

Bundesliga-Neustart für BVB und Schale im Mai? SPD-Vize Kühnert hat Bedenken

Update,. 9.22 a.m .: SPD-Politiker Kevin Kühnert hält eine Wiederaufnahme des Spielbetriebs in der Bundesliga für nicht vermittelbar. “Der Fußball fügt sich damit einen erheblichen Imageschaden zu, mutmaßlich einen größeren, als es die Pandemie tut”, sagte Kühnert dem Munich Mercury and the tz. Derzeit leide die Gesellschaft unter der Corona crisis und kämpfe mit den Folgen und Auswirkungen. “In so einer Phase möchte der Profi-Fußball den Spielbetrieb wieder aufnehmen – das hat eine ungeheure negative Symbolkraft”, meinte der 30-Jährige.

Weiter mahnte der Juso-Chef und SPD-Vize: “Tausende Corona-Tests für die Spieler, während nicht mal das medizinische Personal fortlaufend getestet wird sowie Zweikämpfe und Rudelbildungen in Zeiten von Abstandsgeboten, das wird doch sehenden Auges nach hinten los gehen.” Dies sage er, obwohl er den Fußball als Fan auch vermisse.

Zwar sei die Bundesliga ein riesiger Arbeitgeber, und die wirtschaftlichen Faktoren spielten auch eine große Rolle. Kühnert vermisst aber, dass “der Fußball im Bündnis mit der Öffentlichkeit Druck auf die Rechteinhaber macht. Es gab kaum Diskussionen darüber, wie ein geordneter Saisonabbruch abgewickelt werden könnte. Stattdessen wurde von Anfang an versucht, die Fortsetzung durchzuboxen – komme, was wolle”, sagte er.

Bundesliga-Neustart in Gefahr? Positive Corona-Tests beim 1. FC Köln

Update 2. Mai, 8.34 Uhr: SPD-Gesundheitsexperte Karl Lauterbach (57) hat das Vorgehen der Bundesliga nach den drei positiven Corona-Tests beim 1. FC Köln scharf kritisiert.

“Es ist voll unverantwortlich, dass die Spieler weiter trainieren, nachdem sie mit drei infizierten Spielern Kontakt hatten. Sie müssten in Quarantäne, wie wir es vom Bürger verlangen”, schrieb der Epidemiologe auf Twitter: “Dazu werden die Spieler gefährdet. Das Konzept floppt und ist kein Vorbild.”

Es ist unklar, ob drei Spieler, Betreuer oder Trainer infiziert waren. Getestet werden die, die mit den Spielern im Kontakt sind. Die Geheimnistuerei macht es schlimmer, weil dann in Zukunft niemand wüsste, ob gerade sein Gegenspieler infiziert war… https://t.co/AXHGghHh9z — Karl Lauterbach (@Karl_Lauterbach) May 1, 2020

Update 21.02 Uhr: Gefährdet diese Nachricht den Neustart in der Bundesliga? At the 1. FC Cologne sind drei positive Corona-Tests aufgetreten. Das Trio wurde in eine 14-tägige häusliche Quarantäne geschickt, wie die Rheinländer mitteilten. “All are symptom-free,” it said. According to the picture sind zwei Spieler und ein Physiotherapeut betroffen.

“Der 1. FC Cologne wird aus Rücksicht auf die Privatsphäre der Betroffenen keine Namen bestätigen”, erklärte der Verein. Mannschaft, Trainer- und Betreuerstab waren am Donnerstag getestet worden.

Der 1. FC Köln wird aus Rücksicht auf die Privatsphäre der Betroffenen keine Namen bestätigen. Der Trainingsbetrieb des 1. FC Köln kann aufgrund der bereits seit dem 6. April praktizierten Hygiene- und Infektionsschutzmaßnahmen im Gruppentraining wie geplant weiterlaufen. — 1. FC Köln (@fckoeln) May 1, 2020

Aufgrund der bereits seit dem 6. April praktizierten Hygiene- und Infektionsschutzmaßnahmen könne der Training operation im Gruppentraining aber wie geplant weiterlaufen, hieß es weiter. Abgestimmt sei das Verfahren unter anderem auch mit dem Taskforce-Vorsitzenden Tim Meyer. “Die bisherigen Maßnahmen sowie die Strategie regelmäßiger Tests haben sich dahingehend bewährt, dass wir jetzt mit individuellen Lösungen reagieren können”, sagte Kölns Geschäftsführer Horst Heldt.

Bundesliga-Neustart doch nicht im Mai? DFB-Chef Keller bietet Hilfe an

Update vom 1. Mai, 12.53 Uhr: Rund 20.000 Coronavirus-Tests würden benötigt, wenn die Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga fortgesetzt würde. Die Kritik an diesem Vorhaben ist groß, obwohl zuletzt große Testkapazitäten nach Angaben von Labors sogar ungenutzt blieben. The Deutsche Fußball-Bund (DFB) habe deshalb reagiert und der Bundesregierung in Absprache mit den weiteren Teamsportverbänden und dem Deutschen Olympischen Sportbund bereits Hilfe und Zusammenarbeit angeboten.

“Sollten die Verantwortlichen aus Politik und Wissenschaft zu dem Schluss kommen, dass Massentests – wie beispielsweise in Südkorea – ein gutes Mittel zur Eindämmung des Corona virus sein könnten, ist der Fußball gerne bereit, hierfür seine Popularität und verbindende Kraft einzubringen”, sagte DFB-Chef Fritz Keller auf Anfrage der German press agency.

Demnach solle der Professional soccer als Multiplikator dienen, um für mehr Testing zu werben. “Es ist eine Idee, und ich verstehe das als Angebot. In unseren rund 25 000 Vereinen sind mehr als sieben Millionen Mitglieder im gesamten Bundesgebiet organisiert, basierend auf einer gewachsenen Struktur in unseren Regional- und Landesverbänden mit vielen Ehrenamtlichen, die sich gerade auch in dieser Krise leidenschaftlich mit viel Herzblut engagieren”, sagte basement, cellar.

Bundesliga-Neustart doch nicht im Mai? Profi-Fußball bereitet sich auf Stichtag vor

Update vom 1. Mai, 9.30 Uhr: Eine Entscheidung zur Fortsetzung der Fußball-Bundesliga blieb am Donnerstag aus. Die Runde um Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) und den Ministerpräsidenten der 16 Bundesländer verkündeten bis zum 6. Mai lediglich einen Zwischenschritt. Erst dann solle möglicherweise das nächste Paket verabschiedet werden. Davon möglicherweise betroffen: die Football Bundesliga.

Geht die Bundesliga im Mai weiter? Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel kündigte für den 6. Mai eine klare Entscheidung an. © picture alliance/Kay Nietfeld/dpa Pool/dpa

“Wir werden am 6. Mai sehr klare Entscheidungen fällen, in welcher Folge und in welcher Art und Weise Schule, Kita wieder möglich sind und auch unter gegebenen Bedingungen bestimmte sportliche Betätigungen”, meinte Merkel. Das Warten bei Borussia Dortmund, Schalke 04 und Co. geht also weiter. Die Vorbereitungen auf den Bundesliga-Neustart allerdings sind in vollem Gange.

Bundesliga-Neustart für BVB und Schalke: Vorbereitung auf den Stichtag

“The DFL akzeptiert selbstverständlich, dass am heutigen Tage noch keine Entscheidung zur Wiederaufnahme des Spielbetriebes der Bundesliga und 2. Bundesliga getroffen wurde”, zeigte die Dachorganisation Verständnis. Dennoch ist die Fortsetzung des Spielbetriebs im Mai das Ziel. Seit Donnerstag werden die Bundesligisten auf das Coronavirus getestet.

Statement by the #DFL following the conversation of the Chancellor with the heads of government of the federal states in connection with the #Coronavirus ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/QVRUmoTRDQ – DFL German Football League (@DFL_Official) April 30, 2020

Der Wiederbeginn am 9. Mai kann mittlerweile ausgeschlossen werden. Der Stichtag könnte der 15. dieses Monats werden. Neun Tage würden den Bundesliga-Klubs nach dem möglichen Go aus der Politik am 6. Mai bleiben. Mit dem angestrebten Ende der Saison bis zum 30. Juni allerdings könnte es ziemlich knapp werden.

Bundesliga-Neustart doch nicht im Mai? Profi-Fußball wird vertröstet

4.47 p.m .: The deutsche Profi-Fußball muss weiter auf ein klares Signal für die Fortsetzung der aktuellen Spielzeit warten. Chancellor Angela Merkel und die 16 Ministerpräsidenten haben nach Informationen aus Teilnehmerkreisen eine Entscheidung über eine Resumption der wegen der Corona-Krise ausgesetzten Bundesliga und des Vereinssports am Donnerstag vertagt. Bis zu den nächsten Beratungen am 6. Mai soll es dazu eine Beschlussvorlage von Kanzleramtschef Helge Braun und den Staatskanzleichefs der Länder geben.

15.56 Uhr: Noch ist offen, ob im Mai der Ball in der Football Bundesliga wieder rollen darf. Eine grundlegende Entscheidung für die kommenden Monate haben Bund und Länder dennoch bereits getroffen. Fußball-Fans müssen sich auf Geisterspiele bis mindestens August einstellen. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) und die Prime Minister einigten sich nach Informationen der German press agency darauf, am Verbot von Großveranstaltungen für die nächsten Monate festhalten.

Bis zur nächsten Schaltkonferenz von Merkel und den Ministerpräsidenten am 6. Mai soll ein Konzept zur Wiederaufnahme des Sportbetriebs erarbeitet werden.

Bundesliga-Neustart für BVB und Schalke: Warten auf Entscheidung

15.09 Uhr: “Bundesliga und Breitensport gehören zusammen. Wir dürfen nicht Profisport wieder zulassen und im Amateur- und Breitensport alle Einschränkungen so belassen”, hält der CSU-Politiker Stefan Müller einen Fresh start of the Bundesliga ohne Beachtung des Breitensports für nicht sinnvoll. Vielmehr solle eine gemeinschaftliche Lösung gefunden werden, “die auch unseren Kreisligavereinen und Leichtathletikclubs gerecht wird”.

14.44 Uhr: Seit dem heutigen Donnerstag werden die Bundesligisten on the Corona virus tested. Die heiße Phase vor dem möglichen Bundesliga-Neustart im Mai hat begonnen. The Kicker zufolge hatte die DFL vor dem Start der Mannschaftstrainings zwei Tests im Abstand von zwei bis fünf Tagen von den Klubs gefordert. “Die aktuellen Testungen bei den Clubs der Bundesliga und 2. Bundesliga erfolgen unabhängig vom Zeitpunkt der angestrebten Wiederaufnahme des Spielbetriebs”, heißt es in einer Mitteilung der DFL.

According to the picture stehen bei den beiden Revierklubs Borussia Dortmund und dem FC Schalke 04 die Tests noch aus. Demnach sollen die Checks beim BVB erst später stattfinden. On Schalke peilt man den Start für den morgigen Freitag an. Dabei befinden sich die Vereine im direkten Austausch mit den ihnen zugeteilten Labors.

Information zu aktuellen #Coronavirus-Testungen bei den Clubs der #Bundesliga und 2. Bundesliga ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5BIWbBmWgT – DFL German Football League (@DFL_Official) April 30, 2020

Live-Ticker zum Bundesliga-Neustart: Deutschland ist gegen Geisterspiele

13.57 Uhr: Die Meinung ist eindeutig: Deutschland hat keine Lust auf Geisterspiele. Das ergab eine Umfrage von infratest dimap im Auftrag der Deutschen Welle. 49 Prozent der 1003 repräsentativ Befragten über 14 Jahren sprachen sich gegen die Pläne der 36 Klubs der Bundesliga und der 2. Liga aus. Nur 33 Prozent sind für den Neustart ohne Zuschauer. 18 Prozent erklärten, sie hätten ohnehin “kein Interesse”.

13.14 Uhr: Alle warten heute gespannt auf ein Signal der Politik bezüglich der Fortsetzung der Bundesliga. Doch darauf wird die Milliarden-Branche aber wohl noch einige Tage länger warten müssen als von den 36 Profi-Klubs erhofft.

“Das ist ein sensibles Thema, über das sicher diskutiert wird”, sagte Kanzleramtschef Helge Braun (CDU) heute wenige Stunden vor der Konferenz von Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel mit den Ministerpräsidenten der 16 Bundesländer dem TV-Sender n-tv. “Entscheidungen erwarte ich in der nächsten Woche.”

Bundesliga-Neustart im Mai? Politiker äußern Skepsis

12.37 Uhr: Die Deutsche Fußball Liga (DFL) hat am Donnerstag mit den Corona-Tests bei den 36 Erst- und Zweitligisten begonnen. Das bestätigte die DFL auf Anfrage des Sport-Informations-Diensts (SID).

Corona-Tests sind ein wesentlicher Bestandteil des DFL-Konzepts für die Wiederaufnahme. Das Arbeitsministerium hatte gefordert, dass schon vor der Aufnahme des Mannschaftstrainings zwei Tests bei jedem Profi durchgeführt werden.

10.25 a.m .: Die SPD-Ministerpräsidenten Stephan Weil (Niedersachsen) und Dietmar Woidke (Brandenburg) äußerten sich skeptisch zu einer möglichen Saison-Fortsetzung. Weil hält es “nicht für angemessen, dass wir die Bundesliga wieder starten lassen, aber gar keine Perspektive für die Kinder oder für den Breitensport haben”, sagte er heute im ARD-“Morgenmagazin”.

Eine ähnliche Meinung vertrat Woidke im RBB-Inforadio: “Spielplätze sind zu, Kitas sind zu, Bundesliga spielt wieder – das passt nicht wirklich zusammen”. Dies werde auch, “glaube ich, in der Masse der Bevölkerung auf wenig Zustimmung stoßen”.

+++ Herzlich Willkommen zu unserem Live-Ticker. Wird die Fußball-Bundesliga im Mai fortgesetzt? Wir berichten live von der Entscheidung der Politik am Donnerstag. Bleiben Sie dran. +++

Live-Ticker: Bundesliga-Neustart im Mai? Politik gibt Entscheidung bekannt

Hamm – Das Warten auf die erlösende Nachricht für viele Bundesliga-Klubs, ihre Fans und die Deutsche Fußball Liga (DFL) könnte heute, Donnerstag, beendet sein. Noch fehlt das grüne Licht aus dem Kanzleramt und von den Ministerpräsidenten, damit Schalke 04, Borussia Dortmund und alle anderen Profi-Klubs wieder ins Meisterschaftsrennen eingreifen können. Das könnte am Nachmittag erfolgen.

Ab 14 Uhr beraten Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel (CDU) und die Country leaders zum weiteren Vorgehen in der Coronavirus-Krise in einer Konferenz. Also the Football Bundesliga steht auf der Agenta. Erfolgt die Zustimmung für Geisterspiele aus dem Kanzleramt, könnte der Spielbetrieb der Fußball-Bundesliga im Mai wieder aufgenommen werden.

Live-Ticker zum Bundesliga-Neustart: Warten auf die Entscheidung von Merkel und Co.

Dann allerdings unter strengen Auflagen in den Stadien. Distributed into the three zones “interior”, “grandstand” and “outdoor area”, a maximum of approx. 300 people may stay around the stadium. In each of the zones “a maximum of approx. 100 people can be present at the same time”

Zudem empfiehlt die DFL, Startelf und Auswechselspieler räumlich voneinander zu trennen. Team photos, handshakes before the game, putting the teams together – none of this will happen. Only every second or third seat should be used on the replacement benches.

Doch was passiert, wenn sich einer der Spieler, Trainer oder Betreuer mit dem Corona virus infiziert? Bei einem positiven Corona-Fall im Umfeld des Teams aus der Bundesliga keine automatische Meldung an die Presse erfolgen, nur der Betroffene soll sofort isoliert und dessen Kontaktpersonen getestet werden, allerdings wird nicht automatisch die gesamte Mannschaft unter Quarantäne posed. About possible Gruppen-Quarantänen entscheiden die jeweiligen Gesundheitsämter. Dennoch sollen die Klubs wie BVB, Schalke und Co. vorsorglich “für einen ausreichend großen Kader im Saisonfinale sorgen”.

