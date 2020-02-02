BUNDESLIGA WEEKEND PREVIEW: Leipzig, Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayern Munich battle for top spot

The feature game on matchday 20 features Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig taking on third-placed Borussia Monchengladbach.

Erling Braut Haaland may have to settle for a place again on the bench for Borussia Dortmund despite scoring five times in two outings as a substitute, while Bayern Munich could go top – at least for a few hours – by beating Mainz.

Sixth-placed Schalke will seek to revive their title hopes at the Olympiastadion after winning just one of their last four league matches.

The visitors are boosted by the return of No 1 goalkeeper Alex Nubel, who is available for selection after serving a four-game ban following his sending off in a 1-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt in December.

In his absence, David Wagner’s men have dropped from fourth to sixth in the Bundesliga and were thrashed 5-0 by Bayern Munich last Saturday.

Belgian attacker Benito Raman could be back in the starting line-up after recovering from flu.

In contrast, Jurgen Klinsmann’s Hertha Berlin were lifted by a morale-boosting 2-1 victory at Wolfsburg last weekend.

And they welcome back centre-back Dedryck Boyata from suspension. Schalke won the first meeting between the sides 3-0 in Gelsenkirchen.

Borussia Dortmund will be out for revenge after they were stunned 3-1 by Union Berlin on matchday three in August.

Lucien Favre’s side have won both their games after the winter break, scoring five goals on both occasions against Augsburg and Cologne.

Dortmund are currently in fourth position in the table with 36 points from 19 games, just four behind leaders RB Leipzig.

Striker Erling Braut Haaland may have to settle for a place again on the bench despite scoring five goals in two outings as a substitute since joining from Red Bull Salzburg with Favre likely to stick with his front three of Marco Reus, Thorgan Hazard and Jadon Sancho.

Union Berlin returned to winning ways with a 2-0 triumph over Augsburg last weekend. They are in 11th place in their debut top-flight campaign with 23 points, six points above the bottom three.

Bayer Leverkusen began the second part of the Bundesliga campaign with two comprehensive victories against Fortuna Dusseldorf and Paderborn.

But Peter Bosz’s men are likely to face a much tougher test at seventh-placed Hoffenheim on matchday 20.

Hoffenheim bounced back from a disappointing defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt by claiming a 3-0 victory at struggling Werder Bremen last Sunday.

Alfred Schreuder’s side have now collected 17 points out of 24 on their travels, compared to 13 from 30 at their PreZero Arena.

Philipp Pentke is expected to keep his place in goal with first-choice Oliver Baumann still unavailable following a knee operation, while midfielder Dennis Geiger has been ruled out for a fortnight by a thigh injury.

The game between the two sides earlier in the season at the BayArena finished in a goalless stalemate.

Uwe Rosler takes charge of his first game after being appointed as the head coach of basement boys Fortuna Dusseldorf.

The former Manchester City striker replaced head coach Friedhelm Funkel on Wednesday with the Rhineland side three points adrift of safety at the bottom of the standings, following a run of one win, two draws and six defeats.

Lazio midfielder Valon Berisha also arrived at the club this week on a six-month loan deal and the 26-year-old could be handed his debut.

Rosler will have 15 matches to rescue Fortuna’s season, starting with Saturday’s home game against Eintracht Frankfurt, who recorded a stunning 2-0 victory at leaders RB Leipzig last Saturday.

Frankfurt came out on top in the earlier meeting this season after coming from behind to record a 2-1 victory.

Struggling Mainz have lost seven and drawn one of their previous eight meetings with the Bavarian giants.

Achim Beierlorzer’s side are currently 15th with 18 points from 19 games, just one point above the relegation play-off place.

Defender Ronael Pierre-Gabriel is doubtful after picking up a knock against Gladbach but midfielder Pierre Kunde is available following suspension. Jeffrey Bruma, signed on loan from Wolfsburg, could make his debut.

Bayern are on a run of five consecutive league victories and thrashed sixth-placed Schalke 5-0 last time out.

Hansi Flick’s men can claim top spot for the first time since the final weekend of September with a victory, as Leipzig play later in the day.

Augsburg will attempt to end a three-match losing streak in the league against third from bottom Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Martin Schmidt’s side led at title chasing Leipzig and Dortmund, while they registered 25 shots on goal against Union but still went down 2-0 last Saturday.

The home side are currently 12th in the league with 23 points from 19 games, six points above the bottom three.

Werder Bremen have lost seven of their last nine games in the Bundesliga and were beaten 3-0 by Hoffenheim on matchday 19.

And they went down 4-2 in the corresponding fixture in December.

But the visitors are boosted by the return of Captain Niklas Moisander from suspension following his sending off against Fortuna.

The feature game on matchday 20 features Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig taking on third-placed Borussia Monchengladbach.

Julian Nagelsmann’s men will seek to bounce back from a surprise 2-0 home defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt last Saturday.

Since RB Leipzig’s debut season in the Bundesliga in 2016, the team has gone unbeaten in seven matches with Borussia Monchengladbach. Red Bull triumphed on five occasions, including all of the last four.

RB Leipzig saw their thirteen game unbeaten streak come to an end last weekend, as they were defeated 2-0 in their visit to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Defender Lukas Klostermann is expected to play despite a knee problem.

Borussia Monchengladbach returned to winning ways with a victory over Mainz in their last game.

Defender Stefan Lainer is expected to return to starting line-up after suspension.

Cologne will seek to get back to winning ways against eighth-placed Freiburg.

Markus Gisdol’s side were thrashed 5-1 by Borussia Dortmund last Friday following a run of four successive victories in the Bundesliga.

The home side are currently 14th in the league, three points above the bottom three.

Freiburg will also aim to bounce back after suffering a disappointing 2-0 defeat against struggling Paderborn last Saturday.

Paderborn recorded a surprise 2-0 victory at Freiburg last Saturday despite the dismissal of Jamilu Collins.

Steffen Baumgart’s side moved off the bottom of the table thanks to goals from Christopher Antwi-Adjej and Abdelhamid Sabiri.

It was their third win in six league games either side of the winter break.

Wolfsburg have been dragged into the relegation dogfight after losing seven of their last 10 league games.

Oliver Glasner’s men were beaten 2-1 at home by Hertha Berlin last time out.