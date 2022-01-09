Burak Yilmaz of Lille signs a COVID-19 contract.

Burak Yilmaz, a forward for Lille, has signed a COVID-19 contract.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Burak Yilmaz, a Turkish forward for Lille, tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

In 2020, he signed with Lille, the French Ligue 1 champions the previous season.

He made 23 appearances this season, scoring six goals and adding five assists.

In addition, Yilmaz is a member of Turkey’s national team.

Besiktas, Fenerbahce, Galatasaray, and Trabzonspor were his previous clubs in Turkey.