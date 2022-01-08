Burkina Faso will play Cameroon in the first match of the Africa Cup of Nations 2021 on Sunday.

Burkina Faso takes on Cameroon in the opening match of the Africa Cup of Nations 2021 on Sunday.

The 33rd edition of Africa’s flagship competition will kick off in Cameroon’s capital, Olembe Stadium.

ANKARAThe Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 kicks off on Sunday with Cameroon taking on Burkina Faso at Olembe Stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon’s capital.

Cameroon, the five-time champion, will host the 33rd edition of Africa’s flagship competition, which takes place every two years.

After the group stage, which included 24 teams divided into six groups, Jan.

The Round of 16 will take place on January 20th.

23–26.

The final game is scheduled for February.

Olembe Stadium, at 6 p.m.

The CAF Africa Cup of Nations, which began in 1957 and is sanctioned by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), is Africa’s premier international men’s association football competition.

Algeria, the reigning champion, won their second title of the year.

Algeria, the reigning champion, won their second championship of the year.

Egypt is the only country to win the tournament three times in a row, in 2006, 2008, and 2010.

Groups include:

Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, and Cape Verde make up Group A.

Senegal, Zimbabwe, Guinea, and Malawi make up Group B.

Morocco, Ghana, Comoros, and Gabon make up Group C.

Nigeria, Egypt, Sudan, and Guinea-Bissau make up Group D.

Algeria, Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea, and the Ivory Coast make up Group E.

Tunisia, Mali, Mauritania, and Gambia are in Group F.