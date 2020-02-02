Burnley 0-0 Arsenal: Both sides wasteful as Arteta’s men draw for the THIRTEENTH time this season

Barracked by baying Burnley supporters, Matteo Guendouzi mimicked hoofing a football as he trudged down the Turf Moor tunnel. Arsenal might not have resorted to petty squabbles had they actually spent more time with their foot on the ball, leaving here with the feeling that they probably escaped.

Sunday brought further evidence that the club’s reincarnation under Mikel Arteta’s tutelage will likely become a lengthy process.

There were signs that his methods are wearing off on the players, Arsenal in cruise control earlier on and squandering big opportunities to kill the game long before half-time.

Equally significant, though, was allowing Burnley back into it, embroiling themselves in the niggly side of a match Sean Dyche might feel his team should have won.

‘We were so sloppy and put ourselves in big trouble,’ was Arteta’s rather brutal assessment and one that had all the hallmarks of a certain Pep Guardiola. It took him a year to develop Manchester City into a winning juggernaut and Arteta deserves more time with less finance.

The positive is that Arsenal remain unbeaten on the road under their new manager, although it is a fourth consecutive Premier League away draw. This team is playing well in patches, showing glimpses of what they might achieve in the future, yet cannot sustain that for longer than a half or less. So while some semblance of defensive grit was admirable and most welcome, the actual concerns must lie with consistency of performance.

As a result of that, Burnley will feel they ought to have emerged victorious, particularly given Jay Rodriguez thundered the Arsenal bar late on when he simply had to score. Arteta pointed towards initial dominance but the hosts should have recorded their first win over Arsenal since 1974. As it was, this was a first ever point in the fixture for Dyche after several near misses over the years.

Rodriguez’s chance with 11 minutes remaining was the defining moment, clattering Dwight McNeil’s knock down on to Bernd Leno’s bar from inside the six-yard box. He briefly appealed in vain that it may have crept over the line but it was merely a bad miss.

‘A very good performance,’ Dyche said. ‘I don’t want to overegg it, but I thought we did enough to keep a clean sheet and score a goal.’ The Burnley manager was rather circumspect, Ben Mee, Jeff Hendrick and Chris Wood all going close and Leno’s goal living a charmed life. Hendrick in particular could have netted from one of two chances, twice guiding crosses wide.

Arteta noted the wastefulness of his attackers, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette both squandering presentable opportunities in the opening quarter. The latter has not scored in an Arsenal win since August.

Lacazette headed wide when right in front of goal, Aubameyang meandering off his left station to float a cross that Burnley’s back four refused to attack. The Gabonese also really ought to have done better when David Luiz clipped an extravagant 40-yard no-look pass over Burnley’s back line, the striker clear but ultimately shanking a shot wide.

Once James Tarkowski’s courageous last-ditch defending prevented Lacazette a certain goal, Burnley began to sniff a result as Arsenal shrunk into their shells for well over 40 minutes.

It is often lazy to simply suggest Burnley make things difficult by adopting the most old-fashioned of values but, once they awoke from an early slumber, there was an unashamed defiance to the way in which Arsenal wanted to play. The away fans briefly chorused something about ‘anti-football’, a sentiment that was later repeated by defender Shkodran Mustafi on television.

Tarkowski’s heroic defending, stopping Lacazette in his tracks eight yards out, came with an ugly-looking shove when the striker lay on the ground. Suddenly, Arsenal were given far less time to impose themselves.

That undoubtedly agitated those in yellow. Mesut Ozil was booked for dissent, slamming the ball into an advertising hoarding after fouling Mee. Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira were both cautioned for stopping Burnley’s full backs gallivanting forward. The hosts could not quite make their pressure tell.

‘The front two were excellent, they never stopped running, and found those chances,’ Dyche said. ‘Jeff does a great job for us. The defending side of things – the shape and energy – was good. We know we can be competitive. You have to be effective with the ball. I’m a realist – there are tough challenges in this league.’

Nick Pope had smothered Aubameyang’s lob and the Gabonese later sent a diving header wide, but ultimately, Arsenal’s failure to edge ahead when they were on top almost cost them dear.

‘After 20 minutes we started to concede lots of unnecessary set pieces and then you lose consistency in your play,’ Arteta said. ‘I was really disappointed by the start to the second half. The positive thing is the reaction in the last 20 minutes. We could not control any aspect of the game.’