Burnley 0-0 Arsenal – Premier League 2019/20: Live score and updates

The positives for Mikel Arteta are that Arsenal remain unbeaten away from the Emirates under him and this was the sort of afternoon they may have left Lancashire with nothing a few months ago.

The full Premier League match report from Turf Moor

Arsenal and Burnley go 10th and 11th respectively in the table even if they let down punters with a goalless draw.

90+3min: Poor call from me. Nothing’s happened as Gabriel Martinelli fires a weak effort at Pope. That should be that for this game.

90min: I’m sticking with my prediction of a winner as we enter three added minutes, even with the game having slowed in the last five minutes or so.

89min: On comes Nketiah as Lacazette departs for the Gunners in their final change.

87min: Arsenal have rich history with last minute winners over Burnley, and Arteta is looking keen to grab another. Eddie Nketiah is getting ready to come on…

84min: Chances at both ends again. First Lacazette has a shot blocked, with the effort looping into the arms of Pope.

At the other end a cross falls for McNeil, but he is well marshalled by Bellerin who forces him into a volley over the crossbar.

81min: The game is coming to life now. Both teams have the confidence that they can go on to win this and it’s becoming rather stretched as a result.

Still time for a booking though as James Tarkowski hacks down Willock.

78min: Oh my word! Jay Rodriguez has gone even closer. Aubameyang should have scored, but this is in the realms of total sitter from the Burnley striker.

He has a tap in from about six yards but can only fire an effort off the underside of the bar that bounces on the line before being scrambled clear.

77min: Best chance of the half for Arsenal. Alexandre Lacazette sends in a decent cross from the left, but with a diving header Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang nods just wide.

75min: Just 15 minutes to play and it’s not been a great game, even as Bellerin cuts inside and fires wide. Goals don’t seem like coming from anywhere but I just fancy there to be a winner…

72min: Play has stopped and there is concern for David Luiz who takes two innocuous hits from Pope battling for a corner. Both players call for instant medical treatment, but the Arsenal defender is relatively quickly back to his feet and is ok to continue.

69min: Minor improvements from the Gunners in the last few minutes. Emphasis on the word minor. They are no longer under pressure and seeing more of the ball but Burnley’s defence does not exactly seem too troubled at denying them spaces and opportunity to create chances.

66min: As dominant as Burnley have been this half, I can’t actually recall Bernd Leno having to make a save yet. Nick Pope is called into action though, although it’s a routine stop to deny Torreira’s rising drive 30 yards out.

63min: Arsenal have no direction in this game, so Mikel Arteta is calling on youth as Joe Willock replaces Mesut Ozil who has done next to nothing in this period.

60min: And another! After collecting a wonderful switched ball on the left, Taylor lays the ball off for Dwight McNeil whose curling outside back post cross is nodded just wide across the target.

58min: You just wonder if Burnley are going to pay for these missed chances. Ashley Westwood’s free-kick is whipped towards the near post but an unmarked Jay Rodriguez can only divert it wide.

57min: Still, Burnley will have another go at sticking a free-kick in the box, with Torreira now bringing down Charlie Taylor on the other flank to collect a yellow card.

55min: That was not far away either. From the resulting free-kick the Clarets nod over the bar but it seems it would have been narrowly offside.

54min: Sloppy from Arsenal. Matteo Guendouzi’s dreadful pass is intercepted by Matt Lowton, but before he can scamper off down the wing he is bundled over by Xhaka who takes one for the team by picking up a booking for the foul.

51min: This is a good start to the half for Burnley who even without offering too much threat have Arsenal stuck inside their own half. The Gunners can hardly get an attack going, counter attacking or otherwise.

48min: That’s left to a reshuffle for the Gunners with Granit Xhaka moving over to left-back. The Gunners’ defensive qualities are being tested early in this second half with the Clarets applying a little bit of pressure.

Bukayo Saka had picked up a knock in the first half and will play no further part as he is replaced by Lucas Torreira.

And that’s the first 45 done and dusted.

All in all, a rather dull opening period, with only a dusting of chances.

Lacazette and Rodriguez will each feel they could have their side in front.

Second half coming up, next!

The German becomes the first player to be booked, after dissent to ref Chris Kavanagh.

McNeil sizes up Ozil on the left flank and wins a very easy freekick from the Arsenal playmaker.

It’s whipped in from the corner area, and very nearly nodded into the far corner by Rodriguez!

Replays show Xhaka actually got a superb little defensive flick on the ball to put it behind, but the ref has missed it. Arsenal get the goal-kick.

Biggest chance of the half for Burnley!

Uncharacteristically it’s a poor ball from McNeil on the left, but because it’s so bad it goes behind all the Arsenal defenders and finds Hendrick unmarked on the far right side of the area.

He panics a little, and looks to immediately capitalise with a snap-shot effort.

He makes decent enough contact with his side foot, but it’s way over the bar. Arsenal breathe a sigh of relief.

Xhaka and Aubameyang link with a ball over the top.

It’s well found by the Swiss midfielder, and Lowton is caught daydreaming.

Thankfully for Burnley Nick Pope is out, and does enough to distract Aubameyang and deny him getting a crucial second touch. Clarets clear.

Pace has really been lacking from this tie so far.

Neither team have really much got the tempo flowing, and the crowd are getting restless.

In some quiet stages the booming voice of Sean Dyche can even be heard from the touchline. Quite a pedestrian affair so far.

Roars go up as Dwight McNeil unleashes an effort from long range.

It’s well hit, but fizzes over the bar. Leno was at full stretch, but never at much risk of being properly tested.

Arsenal still enjoying the lion’s share of possession, and are looking to craft an opening.

Tarkowski comes to Burnley’s aid with a last ditch challenge to deny Lacazette a clear volley on goal.

The Frenchman was all shaped up to hammer the ball, after Ozil’s deflected long-range effort fell at his feet.

Super defending. The ball goes for a corner and Burnley clear – only as far as Guendouzi who tries his luck.

It’s a sweetly hit shot, which is tipped over for another corner. This time, Burnley deal with it comfortably.

Piiiiiing! Jay Rodriguez has just hit a 30-yard drive as crisply as you like.

Thankfully for Arsenal Leno got a good look at it all the way, and was able to launch himself down low to the bottom corner and get a solid palm onto the ball.

It’s behind for a corner and Leno takes no risks by tipping it beyond his crossbar.

A second corner is delivered by McNeil, which Leno punches before Xhaka volleys clear.

Oh my, Aubameyang has just produced a horrendous attempt.

Burnley’s high line was found out by David Luiz, who lofted a ball straight over the top from deep.

Aubameyang controlled the pass expertly, before looking to take on a volley. He slices through it horribly, and it’s a good 10-yards off target. Not one for the scrapbook, for sure.

First break for the hosts as Lacazette loses possession cheaply.

Chris Wood is left running on goal, but a sea of yellow Arsenal shirts are around him.

Entering the area, he tries a disguised pass to Rodriguez, but David Luiz is there to collect the ball.

Freekick for Arsenal outside the Burnley area, in the left corner.

Saka skipped past Lowton with lovely feet before being clipped down. He’s come away a little sore as well, after clashing knees.

Dangerous area for the freekick, as Ozil whips it in and searches for David Luiz.

Burnley win the first header and manage to clear.

Nice early chance for Arsenal as Ozil threads in Aubameyang on the left.

He stands up a nice lofted ball for Lacazette, who’s waiting on the penalty spot.

He gets a head to it, uncontested, but can’t direct it on target! Rather poor.

Here we go!

Chris Kavanagh’s whistle has sounded and the action is under way at Turf Moor.

Arsenal get us started from the centre circle with Lacazette.

Premier League anthem rings out as the two sides line up and exchange handshakes.

Turf Moor is brimming now, and kick-off is just minutes away.

Arsenal return to their yellow, ‘bruised banana’ shirt this afternoon.

Here’s a peak inside the changing room, as Aubameyang and Lacazette prepare to line up together once again.

Kick-off now just 20 minutes away.

In form duo Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez lead the forward line for the hosts, while exciting youngster Dwight McNeil is in from the off.

Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Hendrick, Cork, Westwood, McNeil, Wood, Rodriguez.

Subs: Brady, Hart, Pieters, Lennon, Bardsley, Vydra, Long.

Here we go, the teams are in!

Mikel Arteta has rewarded the red hot form of Martinelli and Saka by keeping the youngsters in the side, as Aubameyang returns and Guendouzi starts at Turf Moor.

Arsenal XI: Leno, Bellerin, Mustafi, Luiz, Saka, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Aubameyang, Ozil, Martinelli, Lacazette.

Subs: Papastathopoulos, Ceballos, Torreira, Pepe, Martinez, Willock, Nketiah.

The Gunners come out on top when it comes down to head-to-heads between these two sides.

> Burnley have lost their last 11 matches against Arsenal in all competitions, a run stretching back to March 2010.

> Arsenal have won their last 10 league games against Burnley – they last won 11 in a row against an opponent between 1994 and 2004 against Manchester City.

> Burnley haven’t led for a single minute in 11 Premier League games against Arsenal. The only team to have played more games against an opponent without ever leading is Portsmouth against Chelsea (14 games).

> None of Burnley’s last 17 Premier League games have ended level, with the Clarets winning seven and losing 10. Burnley have won two in a row on three separate occasions in that run (including a current run), but haven’t won three in a row in the competition since April 2019.

> Arsenal are unbeaten in their last six Premier League away games (W1 D5), drawing each of the last four in a row. They’ve not drawn five consecutive away league games since August 1948.

Arsenal have arrived at Turf Moor, as Arteta leads in his troops.

Mesut Ozil is present, along with returning talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Would you like some Super Sunday Premier League action? Of course you would.

You join us today at Turf Moor. It’s a brisk day in the north west as Sean Dyche’s Burnley prepare to welcome Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal side.

The Gunners took three points here last season, but currently find themselves in a poor run of form.

Burnley, meanwhile, have huge recent victories against both Manchester United and Leicester City in the bag. We could be set for a fascinating one today.

Arsenal make the trip up north to Turf Moor where they take on Burnley in Sunday’s Premier League action.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returns to fold for the Gunners after a serving a three-match suspension for late tackle on Crystal Palace’s Max Meyer which was originally a yellow but upgraded to red after VAR intervention.

Sean Dyche’s men will be hoping they can channel a similar performance to their recent Manchester United clash, which saw them take a commanding 2-0 victory following Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez goals at Old Trafford.

Sportsmail will provide live Premier League coverage of Burnley vs Arsenal including score, lineups and build-up.