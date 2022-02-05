Burnley 0 Watford 0: Hodgson earns a point in his first game as Hornets manager, but the result isn’t good for either side in the Premier League’s relegation zone.

Burnley 0 Watford 0: Hodgson earns a point in his first game as Hornets manager, but the draw isn’t good for either side at the bottom of the Premier League.

The’siren call’ to take charge of Watford was answered by Roy Hodgson, who immediately steered the team into safer waters.

The Hornets kept their first Premier League clean sheet in nearly two years, despite having six different managers in that time.

A point will be much appreciated after seven defeats in eight league games at Vicarage Road in a particularly tumultuous couple of months.

The conditions at a drenched Turf Moor were more suited to the mermaids mentioned by Hodgson than to footballers.

Even so, it was difficult to escape the feeling that both of these teams are on the verge of collapsing in May in a game of low quality.

The former England manager’s sixth job in the English top flight will be particularly difficult to navigate.

Meanwhile, Burnley will need goals from their new strike partnership of Maxwel Cornet and Wout Weghorst if they are to stay in the Premier League.

Early on, the big Dutch forward got a flick on, but Ben Foster was smart enough to keep Cornet’s shot out.

At the other end, Joao Pedro danced his way into the box and was about to score when he was denied by a superbly timed last-ditch tackle from James Tarkowski.

The visitors had the majority of the best chances, with Juraj Kucka pulling a ball across the box that Josh King couldn’t quite reach.

The Norwegian forward then got behind the Clarets defence after latching onto a perfectly timed pass from Hassane Kamara, but Nick Pope made a good save.

Joao Pedro’s flick cannoned off home skipper Ben Mee, who was relieved to see Aaron Lennon clear it off the line from the resulting corner.

Connor Roberts’ hand was struck by Ken Sema’s volley into the box just before half-time, and the ref blew for half-time while the VAR check was still going on.

Burnley’s players were off the pitch and down the tunnel faster than they had been all half, but ref Craig Pawson did not have to call them back because there was no penalty awarded.

The Clarets have only won once in the league at home in a calendar year, and there was little reason to believe they would improve.

However, they came close right after the restart when Weghorst’s shot was blocked by Kamara and the ball looped up and over Foster’s crossbar.

However, Joao Pedro of Watford was

