Burnley 0 West Ham 0: The Hammers fall further behind in the race for a Champions League spot after Nick Pope shines in goal for the Clarets.

BURNLEY goalkeeper Nick Pope gave England manager Gareth Southgate pause for thought by saving his team a point.

The Clarets’ number one was dropped from the Three Lions squad in the autumn, and Aaron Ramsdale now appears to be ahead of him in the pecking order.

But he made some incredible saves to keep Issa Diop and Said Benrahma’s headers out and remind everyone of his worth.

He also turned a Jarrod Bowen effort around the post in stoppage time to deny the Hammers a late winner.

Craig Dawson chased down a ball as it was about to go out of play, which became the big talking point of a forgettable first half.

Dwight McNeil swung a leg and collided with the Hammers’ central defender, who may have thrown himself in for contact.

It would have been no surprise if the spot-kick had been awarded, but the decision was to uphold referee Graham Scott’s initial decision and not to award a penalty.

Otherwise, the visitors had the best chance when Issa Diop got his head on Jarrod Bowen’s whipped in free-kick, but Nick Pope was up to the task.

Soon after the break, Matt Lowton’s cross found Jay Rodriguez at the front post, but Craig Dawson blocked his goalbound effort.

However, after Declan Rice’s shot was deflected, Pope was called upon to claw away a header from Said Benrahma.

Southgate would have applauded Rice’s lung-busting display in addition to the goalkeeper’s performance.

The midfielder’s trademark surging run was stopped only by a last-ditch tackle from Clarets captain Ben Mee.

With time running out, he tried his luck with a long-range effort that not only beat Pope’s outstretched hand but also just cleared the bar.

As the game heated up in the final minutes, Rodriguez couldn’t quite connect with a Charlie Taylor cross.

But the goal that a disappointing game sorely needed never came, and a draw serves neither side well.

