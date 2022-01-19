Burnley have joined Arsenal in the race for Mislav Orsic, with Sean Dyche considering a £10 million bid for the Dinamo Zagreb midfielder.

Sean Dyche considers a £10 million bid for Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Mislav Orsic, who has been linked with Arsenal.

BURNLEY are interested in signing Croatian international Mislav Orsic.

Dinamo Zagreb, his current club, values the 29-year-old at around £10 million and has no plans to sell him.

Arsenal was linked with Orsic in the past.

Last year, he drew the attention of English fans by scoring a hat-trick against Tottenham in the Europa League.

In December, he also scored the game-winning goal against West Ham.

The Hammers, on the other hand, had already advanced to the next round of the competition.

Sean Dyche, the manager of Burnley, has cash to spend after the £25 million sale of Chris Wood last week.

He’s looking for a striker and a goal-scoring midfielder.

The Clarets are well aware that the January transfer market is difficult to navigate as they attempt to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

