Burnley have launched a £14.2 million transfer bid for Seko Fofana to Lens, with money from Chris Wood’s departure to be used on the ex-Man City striker.

Burnley have launched a £14.2 million transfer bid for Seko Fofana to Lens, with funds from Chris Wood’s departure to be used on the former Manchester City striker.

BURNLEY are interested in spending some of Chris Wood’s money on Lens midfielder Seko Fofana.

The Clarets have reportedly made a £14.2 million bid for the former Manchester City youngster, according to reports in France.

They may have to up their offer to have a chance of landing the 26-year-old, but ALK Capital, the club’s owners, have promised to back Sean Dyche this month.

The departure of Wood has raised around £25 million, which will need to be re-invested if they are to stay in the Premier League.

Fofana, 26, is a Turf Moor favorite Maxwel Cornet’s international teammate, though he is not currently at the African Cup of Nations.

He had a loan spell with Fulham after coming through the ranks at City before moving to Italy to play for Bastia and Udinese.

He joined Lens in 2020 and has been a key player for them in recent years, attracting interest from Leeds United and Newcastle United, among others.

So far this season, the midfielder has seven goals in 22 appearances.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

He scored twice and added four assists in his debut season with Lens.

Despite having a striker shortage due to Ashley Barnes’ injury and Cornet’s participation in the AFCON, Burnley are considering Fofana.

For the crucial home matches against Leicester and Watford coming up in the coming days, Dyche will be down to just Jay Rodriguez and Matej Vydra.

The Clarets are in desperate need of reinforcements, as they are currently in relegation trouble with just 11 points from 17 games.