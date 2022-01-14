Burnley have lined up ex-Newcastle midfielder Andy Carroll to replace Chris Wood after he impressed at Reading.

Andy Carroll, an ex-Newcastle midfielder, has been lined up to replace Chris Wood after impressing at Reading.

According to reports, Burnley are considering a move for former Newcastle midfielder Andy Carroll.

Carroll, 33, left Newcastle last summer and spent four months on the open market before joining Reading.

He signed a £1000-per-week deal with the Royals, but his contract is set to expire this month.

According to The Mail, this could lead to Carroll being picked up on a free transfer by Burnley, giving him a chance to return to the Premier League.

In the Championship, the former England striker has shown his fitness and has remained injury-free.

And he’s done well at the Madejski, despite the fact that he’s only scored once in seven games for a struggling Reading side.

Carroll scored two incredible goals in the club’s 7-0 loss to Fulham on Tuesday.

Both were ruled out for offside despite the fact that one was an overhead kick and the other was a volley from 25 yards after he brought the ball down on his chest.

Carroll’s height and physique make him a like-for-like replacement for Chris Wood, according to Sean Dyche.

After the Magpies activated his £25 million release fee, the forward left Turf Moor this week to join Newcastle.

Carroll, on the other hand, has a tumultuous history with Burnley.

After slamming his forearm into Ben Mee in a 2019 match, he was sent off against the Clarets in a previous visit, and Dyche wanted him to face the same punishment.

Carroll, on the other hand, believed Mee was doing the same thing, and he went on a rant following the game.

“He was jumping up and elbowing me, and I was jumping up and elbowing him,” he explained.

“It was the same at both ends, but it’s always me, always me.”

“Fabian Schar has come in with bumps all over his head and bruises all over his body, and nothing has been done.”

It’s a pity.

“Let’s be honest, it was a revolting game.

The weather was bad, and the referee ruled against us.

“It’s really difficult to keep your cool in those situations.”

It’s frustrating because they made decisions that we didn’t.”

