Burnley join West Ham in their Stephen N’Zonzi interest as midfielder looks for a Galatasaray escape

Burnley have joined West Ham and Rennes by expressing an interest in signing Steven N’Zonzi on loan.

The Roma midfielder is on loan at Galatasaray, but he is currently serving an indefinite suspension imposed by the Turkish club after a training ground incident.

N’Zonzi will be keen for a move away, then, and could be a quality addition to either side, with the 31-year-old former Stoke and Blackburn midfielder experienced in the Premier League.

He joined Roma in the 2018 summer window after a Sevilla spell that attracted the attention of Arsenal.

The towering defensive midfielder was a mainstay for Roma last term before his move to Turkey, but a return to England after a five-year absence could now be on the cards.

West Ham have also enquired about a number of options, including Slavia Prague’s Tomas Soucek, as they delve into the transfer window to help them move away from the relegation battle.