Burnley reveal they will LOSE £50m if the Premier League season is not completed due to coronavirus 

Burnley have warned they could lose £50m if the Premier League season is not completed – while other clubs could lose up to as much as £100m.

The Clarets have released a statement showing the dire financial consequences the coronavirus pandemic could have on the club as well as other teams.

Lack of matchday revenue for their remaining four home games would cost them around £5m, if the season is cancelled or the matches take place behind behind closed doors.

The club could also miss out on a massive £45m in TV broadcast revenue if the decision is taken to abandon the 2019/20 season entirely.

They added that other clubs could be looking at double Burnley’s expected shortfall.

The club said they decided to release the extraordinary statement to be ‘transparent with supporters, staff and stakeholders’ to show the significant challenges brought by the potential of the season being cancelled.

Burnley FC chairman, Mike Garlick said: ‘It’s a completely unprecedented situation that we and other Premier League Clubs face and which we could not have foreseen in anyway only just a few weeks ago.

‘It’s now not just about Burnley or any other individual club anymore, it’s about the whole football ecosystem from the Premier League downwards and all the other businesses and communities that feed from that ecosystem.

‘As a club, as fans, as staff members and as a town we are all in this together and I’m sure we can get through this by sticking together and helping each other in every way possible in these tough times.

‘We all need to do our bit, however small, together as One Club.’

The 20 Premier League sides met on Friday, where it was confirmed the league has been suspended until it is safe to play.

Clubs unanimously agreed also to consult their players to accept wage cuts or deferrals of 30 per cent.