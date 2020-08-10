Burnley striker Wood linked with surprise move to Lazio

Lazio have emerged as surprise contenders to sign Chris Wood from Burnley, according to Corriere dello Sport (via Mail Online).

Wood’s agent is believed to have contacted officials in Rome about a potential transfer taking him away from Turf Moor.

The 28-year-old is thought to be open to a move to Lazio as he looks for a new challenge.

Rumours have been strengthened by Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi. The Italian manager is keen to sign a striker during this transfer window as he’s set to lose current choice Felipe Caicedo.

Caicedo is expected to join Qatari side Al-Duhail in the coming weeks. He’s been offered a massive €6 million-per-season salary by the club.

Wood is seen as perfect backup for their main man Ciro Immobile, who recently won the European Golden Shoe.

He’s also a proven goalscorer in England, registering 14 goals during the most recent Premier League campaign.

Wood is known for his physicality and ability to score goals from crosses.

He’s been a vital part of Burnley’s success in recent seasons and helped them to finish tenth in the Prem.

Clarets boss Sean Dyche will be hoping to keep his talisman for next season and may demand a large asking price for the New Zealander.

The striker’s contract doesn’t run out until 2023, so Burnley have nothing to lose.

Wood is currently valued at around £13 million by Transfermarkt, although his importance to Burnley going forward is surely worth more than that.

Lazio will be encouraged by their fourth-place finish in Serie A, which means they can offer Wood the chance to play in the Champions League next term.

Dyche is yet to add any players to his squad during the summer. So far Burnley have released a number of squad players, including former England internationals Joe Hart and Aaron Lennon.