Burnley vs Everton has been postponed for the third consecutive Boxing Day match due to a Covid outbreak in Benitez’s side.

Burnley’s match against Everton has been postponed for the third consecutive Boxing Day due to a Covid outbreak in Benitez’s team.

Burnley’s Boxing Day match against Everton has been called off due to Covid.

The match is the third to be postponed as a result of a coronavirus outbreak among Rafa Benitez’s Toffees squad.

Only six of England’s top-flight games are still scheduled for Sunday.

Coronavirus forced the postponement of Liverpool’s and Leeds United’s matches, as well as Watford’s trip to Wolves.

“The Premier League Board has regrettably approved Everton FC’s request to postpone their Boxing Day away fixture at Burnley FC,” the Premier League said in a statement.

“Everton were scheduled to play at Turf Moor on Sunday at 3 p.m.

The Board considered the club’s request to postpone the match today due to additional injuries to the team’s roster.

“They came to the conclusion that the club would be unable to fulfill their weekend fixture due to a lack of players available to play due to Covid-19 cases and injuries.”

“The Board was able to make its decision this morning, ahead of Boxing Day, to provide clarity to clubs and their supporters.”

We apologize for the inconvenience and disruption this has caused those fans’ holiday plans.”

“The League is aware that this week’s decisions to postpone three Boxing Day matches will disappoint supporters, and understands their frustrations at a special time of year when fans look forward to attending and watching football games,” it continued.

“The League strives to provide as much clarity as possible, but due to the importance of safety, we must occasionally postpone events at short notice.”

If a game is in jeopardy on a matchday, the League will make every effort to keep supporters informed.”

There will be more to come…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most recent updates on this story.

Thesun.co.uk is the place to go for the latest celebrity news, football news, real-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

For the best Sun Online experience yet, download our fantastic, new, and improved free App.

Click here for iPhone and here for Android.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSun and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comthesun.