Burnley vs Tottenham – Premier League: Live score, lineups and updates

Tottenham face a tricky trip to Burnley on Saturday evening as Jose Mourinho bids to end a four-game losing streak in all competitions.

Like Spurs, Sean Dyche’s men have European aspirations of their own and a win at home would see them leapfrog Jose Mourinho’s side into the Europa League places, should earlier results go their way.

Calamitous from Oliver Skipp who looks to create space from his man but miscontrols and scrambles the ball to Eric Dier who hooks it straight out of play.

Spurs desperately need to settle down and find a rhythm, which in truth doesn’t look like happening at the moment.

Free kick for Burnley ten yards outside the Spurs penalty area as Rodriguez is felled by Alderweireld.

The visitors have been outmatched physically this opening 20 minutes and are struggling to deal with the long balls played towards Burnley’s front pair.

McNeil steps up and fizzes a rapid strike at goal but Lloris is equal to it and holds on.

This Spurs back three is all over the place as Westwood finds Rodriguez beyond Eric Dier with a lofted ball down the channel.

Now Erik Lamela could be in trouble with a late challenge on Charlie Taylor Jon Moss has his hand in his pocket and brandishes a yellow card at the Argentine for the foul.

Burnley are full of confidence now with Rodriguez letting rip at shot from a good forty yards out but it is blocked by Eric Dier.

Spurs are in desperate need of a response now. Since they last visited Turf Moor the north London have played 41 games and kept just seven clean sheets.

Burnley lead!! And it’s a deserved one too with the hosts causing Spurs all sorts of problems down the left hand side. This time it’s Dwight McNeil who crosses into the box, Rodriguez’s shot is parried by Lloris and it falls into the path of Chris Wood who lashes home.

Really poor from the French keeper not to hold onto that initial shot from Rodriguez.

There was a potential handball in the build up there by McNeil but VAR says no and the goal stands.

Eric Dier makes a hash of clearing a trickling ball into the box and Burnley are rewarded with a corner. Westwood strikes a looping ball into the box and it’s met at the back post but the ball crashes into the woodwork!

Spurs scramble and just about manage to clear it but what a big let off for the visitors.

Good work from Charlie Taylor down the left who finds time to swing a cross into the box towards Chris Wood. The striker leaps high to meet the ball but Alderweireld gets ahead of him to clear.

The ball is recycled and comes out to the New Zealand man who catches it well but his shot just fizzes over the bar.

It looks as though Mourinho has opted for a back three with Vertonghen and Tanganga operating as wing backs on either side.

That system didn’t work too kindly last week against Wolves but Mourinho will feel with the limited number of players available for selection that this is the best he can go with.

Chance for Spurs there as the visitors work the ball well through Steven Bergwijn and the ball finds Dele who miscues but it runs into the path of Lamela but he fluffs his lines too and Burnley clear.

Erik Lamela gets the ball rolling and we’re underway at Turf Moor in the Premier League’s evening kick off.

The players are making their way out onto the pitch and we’re just minutes away from the final Premier League game of this Saturday with Spurs desperate to bounce back from a poor run of form of late.

Liverpool 2-1 Bournemouth

Arsenal 1-0 West Ham

Crystal Palace 1-0 Watford

Sheffield United 1-0 Norwich

Southampton 0-1 Newcastle

Wolves 0-0 Brighton

The last time these two sides met, Spurs ran riot with a 5-0 hammering over Burnley as Son and Kane dazzled at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Those two are obviously not involved today and Mourinho will hope Dele, Bergwijn and Moura can provide the goods.

Spurs can close the gap to fourth-placed Chelsea to just two points should they come away from Turf Moor with a win today.

Worth noting that, should the hosts emerge victorious, they’ll be level on points with Jose Mourinho’s side.

News of Arsenal’s win over West Ham will not be well received by Spurs, who have seen their north London rivals draw level on points with them.

Burnley are on a roll at the moment and themselves could overtake Tottenham if they can keep up their impressive record against top sides, having drawn 0-0 with the Gunners last month.

Jose Mourinho’s honeymoon period is well and truly over at Spurs, and he faces another stern test in Burnley today.

The Clarets having won two and drawn two of their last four league games to move into the top half of the division.

The attention is likely to be on Eric Dier today after the incident involving him and his brother in midweek.

He does however start today and Tottenham will need him to provide a shield in front of an excellent Burnley frontline.

Tottenham currently sit in seventh and are now three points off the top four, while fifth-placed Manchester United are two points better off.

Today represents an excellent opportunity for Tottenham to put their recent disappointments behind them.

One change for the hosts, as Chris Wood returns.

Burnley XI: Pope, Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Hendrick, Cork, Westwood, McNeil, Wood, Rodriguez.

Lloris, Tanganga, Sanchez, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Skipp, Ndombele, Lamela, Dele, Bergwijn.

Welcome to Sportsmail’s coverage of the late Premier League game this Saturday, with Tottenham looking to get their season back on track against Burnley.

Jose Mourinho’s men have lost four games on the trot, the most recent defeat coming against Norwich in the FA Cup with a penalty shootout loss.

Can Burnley add to Spurs’ woes today then? We will have all the team news with you shortly.