Burnley vs. West Bromwich Albion

Burnley vs. Fulham

Due to COVID-19 cases and injuries, Burnley does not have the required number of players available for the match, according to the Premier League.

ANKARA (Turkey)

The English Premier League announced on Friday that Burnley’s match against Leicester City scheduled for Saturday has been postponed.

Burnley’s application was accepted by the Premier League Board because the club did not have the required number of players available for the match due to COVID-19 cases and injuries, according to a statement.

The Premier League has reintroduced emergency measures in light of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, including more frequent testing, indoor face coverings, social distancing, and treatment time limitations.