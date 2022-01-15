Burnley want Christian Benteke and Divock Origi to replace Chris Wood after his £25 million move to Newcastle.

After Chris Wood’s £25 million move to Newcastle, Burnley want Christian Benteke and Divock Origi to replace him.

BURNLEY have placed Christian Benteke and Divock Origi, both of Belgium, at the top of their emergency hit list.

Sean Dyche’s £25 million Chris Wood windfall will be spent on Premier League experience, and the Clarets are looking into both options.

Benteke, 31, signed a new contract with Palace and is now a regular starter, but he could be sold for around £10 million.

He also took less money to stay with the Eagles and is now in the same salary bracket as Burnley — but there would be a catch if he was asked to take a relegation cut.

Benteke was left out of Palace’s starting lineup against Brighton on Friday, and the club is considering a bid for Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah or keeping Mainz loanee Jean-Philippe Mateta on a permanent basis.

Origi, a striker for Liverpool, is also on their radar, but he’ll need convincing to switch from Anfield to Turf Moor at this stage of his career — and in the middle of the season.

The striker, who is out of contract in the summer, is considering a big move to Europe or to a top Premier League club.

Liverpool also wants to keep him for the remainder of the season.

Burnley are also considering a loan move for Rennes striker Serhou Guirassy, who cost £13 million but has fallen out of favor.

Before Wood’s departure, Dyche and his team were looking for a No 10 and a striker, and now they want another striker.

The Clarets also planned loan-to-buy deals for their targets to protect them if they were to be relegated.

With Benteke and Origi, that isn’t possible.

