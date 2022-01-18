Burnley will make a stronger transfer bid for Harry Vaughan after the 17-year-old midfielder impressed at Oldham Athletic.

After having an initial bid rejected in the summer, Sean Dyche’s side will offer more than £200,000 for the 17-year-old.

Borussia Monchengladbach, Real Sociedad, FC Twente, and FC Utrecht are all interested in the youngster.

This season, the attacking midfielder has broken into the Latics first team, making 16 appearances and scoring two goals and two assists.

Former boss Harry Kewell gave Vaughan his Oldham debut in February 2021 when he was 16 years old.

He has twice been a member of the Republic of Ireland’s U19 team.

After being turned down in the summer, Burnley kept a close eye on the teenager during the first half of the season.

Everton had shown interest in him previously, and he spent the end of last season training with Manchester City.

Oldham are currently in the Football League’s relegation zone.

After being hit financially by the pandemic, Latics owner Abdallah Lemsagam is eager to balance the books.

Burnley, meanwhile, is looking to bolster their squad following the £25 million sale of Chris Wood to Newcastle.