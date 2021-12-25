Burnley will put a £3 million offer on the table for Sunderland’s Dan Neil, a homegrown midfield dynamo who dazzled against Arsenal.

BURNLEY are ready to put a bid in for Sunderland’s Dan Neil, who is a midfield dynamo.

Martin Hodge, the Clarets’ chief scout, saw the 20-year-old impress while watching him play in the League Cup for Arsenal.

The Turf Moor outfit’s American owners are willing to invest in some rising stars with long-term potential, and Neil is a prime target for them.

Burnley have conducted extensive background checks in the last few days ahead of an opening offer, and the League One Black Cats may sell if the price is right.

Burnley could bid around £3 million for the England Under-20 international, with the possibility of buying him and loaning him back to Wearside for the promotion campaign.

In the meantime, Thomas Frank’s Brentford could spend £14 million on Nottingham Forest wideman Brennan Johnson.

However, that may not be sufficient to reach an agreement.

For months, the bees have been buzzing around Johnson, 20.

His form has piqued the interest of the Premier League’s newcomers, prompting them to make a better offer.

Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Newcastle United have all been linked with a move for the Wales international.

Forest, on the other hand, is desperate to get promoted from the Championship this season.

They’re willing to take a chance, even if it means Johnson’s contract is about to expire.

Johnson, according to sources close to the situation, would rather wait to see if a bigger team came in for him, despite reports of interest from Arsenal and Tottenham.

