Burnley win REACTION, Rangnick blocks Henderson loan, Araujo eyed, and Neville SLAMS Ronaldo in Manchester United transfer news LIVE.

Burnley win REACTION, Rangnick blocks Henderson loan, Araujo eyed, and Neville SLAMS Ronaldo in Man Utd transfer news LIVE.

With a 3-1 win over Burnley at Old Trafford on Thursday night, MAN UTD leapfrogged Tottenham in the league table.

In a crucial victory for the Red Devils, Scott McTominay, Jadon Sancho, and Cristiano Ronaldo all scored.

In other news, reports claim that the new interim manager has blocked Dean Henderson’s January loan move away from Old Trafford.

Henderson had been looking for a loan move in the New Year after only making two appearances this season.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are considered serious contenders to sign Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo.

According to reports, the Uruguayan’s release clause is worth £168 million.

On our live blog, we’ll keep you up to date on all the latest Manchester United transfer news, updates, and gossip…

DEVILS OF FRED

Thierry Henry has named just four Manchester United players who, despite the club’s disappointing season, he believes can keep their heads high.

“I believe Bruno Fernandes can take credit,” Henry told Amazon Prime.

“In recent matches, Fred has finally reached the level that people expected him to reach.”

“However, I’m going to have to stick with De Gea [as my best player pick for United this season].”

“I know there’s a lot of talk about Cristiano Ronaldo and his ability to score game-winning goals at the end of games.

“However, De Gea places them in those positions and situations so that Ronaldo can win the game at the end.”

THERE WAS NO HEND IN SIGHT

Ralf Rangnick is said to have informed Dean Henderson that he will not be able to leave in January.

Henderson has demanded talks with Rangnick to discuss his options because of his limited first-team opportunities this season.

Henderson, on the other hand, will not be able to leave United because Rangnick wants three keepers in his squad, according to the Mail.

Rangnick’s reluctance to allow Henderson to seek regular playing time elsewhere, according to the Mail, may cause a rift between the two.

OUTSTANDING JOB

Cristiano Ronaldo has been honoured with a new gold statue… 5,700 miles away from Manchester United’s Old Trafford.

In the Indian town of Calangute, Goa, the 36-year-old Portuguese star was sculpted into a £12,000 65-stone monument.

According to the Times of India, it was built to motivate the next generation of footballers.

On his Twitter account, Goa minister Michael Lobo posted photos of the statue.

“We put up Cristiano Ronaldo’s statue in the park for the love of football and at the request of our youth,” he continued, “to inspire our youngsters to take football to greater heights.”

“It was a privilege to open…

