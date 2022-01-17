Burnley’s match against Watford has been postponed after the Premier League granted the Clarets’ request to train with only ten players.

Burnley’s match against Watford has been postponed after the Premier League granted the Clarets’ request, despite the fact that only ten players are available for training.

Burnley’s Premier League match against Watford on Tuesday has been postponed due to a lack of players.

Sean Dyche’s team made the request on Monday, with only 13 outfield players and a goalkeeper available due to a combination of Covid, Afcon, and injuries.

Burnley’s home match against Leicester was also canceled on Saturday.

And now they’ll have to reschedule their relegation six-pointer against Watford at Turf Moor, which was already rescheduled after being postponed in December.

“The Premier League fixture between Burnley and Watford at Turf Moor will now be rescheduled for a later date, with all previously purchased tickets for the game remaining valid,” the club said in a statement.

“The Club regrets any inconvenience this may have caused both sets of supporters, and a new date for the match will be announced as soon as possible.”

Burnley named only seven players on the bench for their most recent match, an FA Cup defeat to Huddersfield Town, four of whom were academy players.

Chris Wood, who started that game, has since joined Newcastle for £25 million, leaving Sean Dyche short on attacking options.

In his press conference, manager Sean Dyche revealed that he only had ten regular players in training.

“There were ten recognized first-team players at training today so far,” he said.

That’s where we are right now.”

Arsenal’s trip to North London rivals Tottenham was also canceled after a postponement application was approved.

Due to “COVID-19, existing and recent injuries, as well as players away with their countries at AFCON,” the Gunners requested the game be canceled.

Mikel Arteta’s squad was thought to have only a few Covid cases.

Injury, the loaning out of Folarin Balogun and Ainsley Maitland-Niles, and Granit Xhaka’s red card left them desperate for players.