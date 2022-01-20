Burnley’s new owners are looking for investors or potential buyers just a year after acquiring the club for £170 million, with all of their players on the market.

Turf Moor’s financial alarm bells are ringing loudly just over a year after the American company completed a £170 million takeover.

According to SunSport, Sean Dyche has been told that any of his players will be sold this month if clubs come up with the right price.

Newcastle United activated striker Chris Wood’s £25 million release clause, and he has already moved on.

Others who could leave include winger Dwight McNeil and England defender James Tarkowski, who is nearing the end of his contract.

This summer, nine Clarets are out of contract.

ALK acquired the company through a leveraged buyout with the help of US tech billionaire Michael Dell, who loaned the company £60 million.

They also took out a loan against future TV payments to fund the purchase of 84 percent of the club.

Former owners Mike Garlick and John Banaszkiewicz, as well as a group of minor previous shareholders, are still owed £102 million.

ALK, led by chairman Alan Pace, had hoped to raise funds to help pay off their debt.

However, with the club currently in last place in the Premier League and on the verge of relegation, they have run into a brick wall.

After only putting in around £15 million of their own money, they are now asking London bankers to help them raise desperately needed new funds.

ALK is said to be considering any bid that would allow them to sell up and walk away if Dyche’s side falters.

