Burnley’s owners are looking for investors or potential buyers a year after their £170 million takeover, with all of their players on the market.

Burnley’s new owners are looking for investors or potential buyers just a year after acquiring the club for £170 million, with all of their players on the market.

Financial alarm bells are ringing loudly within Turf Moor just over a year after the American company completed a £170 million takeover.

According to SunSport, Sean Dyche has already been told that any of his players will be sold this month if clubs come up with the right price.

Chris Wood has already moved on after Newcastle activated his £25 million release clause.

Others who could leave include winger Dwight McNeil and England defender James Tarkowski, who is nearing the end of his contract.

This summer, nine other Clarets are unemployed.

ALK acquired the company through a leveraged buyout with the help of US tech billionaire Michael Dell, who loaned the company £60 million.

They also took out a loan against future television payments to fund the purchase of 84% of the club.

Former owners Mike Garlick, John Banaszkiewicz, and a group of minor previous shareholders are still owed £102 million.

The chairman of ALK, Alan Pace, had hoped to raise funds to help pay off their debt.

However, with the club at the bottom of the Premier League and on the verge of relegation, they have run into a brick wall.

After only putting in around £15 million of their own money, they are now asking London bankers to assist them in raising desperately needed new funds.

With their buyout on the verge of financial collapse if Dyche’s side falters, it’s thought ALK will consider any offer that allows them to sell up and walk away.