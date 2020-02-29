BVB: Is Dortmund now stopping its goal giants Sancho and Haaland? – Bundesliga

Is Dortmund now stopping its own goal giants?

Jadon Sancho (19) and Erling Haaland (19) are together involved in an incredible 41 goals this season. Both face a bank stay against Freiburg today (3:30 p.m. / Sky).

Reason: The Knipser duo could need a break before the exhausting and decisive title weeks (e.g. against Gladbach, Paris, Schalke) …

Coach Lucien Favre (62): “I still don’t know whether we play with the same team or rotate. Gladbach, Paris and Schalke are coming in a week, so you can already think about it. ”

How dangerous is the Favre rotation?

The fact is: During the last change game of the Swiss, some things went wrong – more precisely: Dortmund disgraced itself with the cup-out in Bremen (2: 3)! The second BVB suit on the Weser is not at all convincing: Nico Schulz (26) and Manuel Akanji (24) afforded big bolts.

In addition, the initial waiver of Haaland (came in the second half) completely backfired and brought Favre criticism internally.

Consequence: In the end, the coach ran the identical starting eleven times, only winning. In order to stay on course for the title in the League and Champions League, Favre is now planning a new gentle cure for his stars …

►As Haaland was absent during training during the week due to a gastrointestinal infection, he should be the first rotation candidate who will not play again for 90 minutes. For him, Thorgan Hazard (26) could take the lead.

►Sancho is also forced to take a break to control the load. The English super dribbler was only missing twice in the starting eleven this season! Good for Favre: With Ami-Juwel Giovanni Reyna (17) and returnee Julian Brandt (23) he has two top alternatives for the Sancho position …

►Other change candidates: Akanji for Piszczek and Schulz for Guerreiro.