BVB wins races for Broschinski

Borussia Dortmund apparently secures the next offensive talent with Moritz Broschinski. As the ‘Lausitzer Rundschau’ learned from the environment of the 19-year-old, he hires at BVB in summer. The young striker’s contract with the regional league team Energie Cottbus expires, a transfer is not due accordingly.

VfL Wolfsburg recently had good chances of a future with Broschinski. The youngster should initially gain a foothold in the second team in Dortmund. In Cottbus, Broschinski has scored six goals and eight assists in 23 league games this season.