BVB wins races for Broschinski

By Denis Bedoya on May 5, 2020

Borussia Dortmund apparently secures the next offensive talent with Moritz Broschinski. As the ‘Lausitzer Rundschau’ learned from the environment of the 19-year-old, he hires at BVB in summer. The young striker’s contract with the regional league team Energie Cottbus expires, a transfer is not due accordingly.

VfL Wolfsburg recently had good chances of a future with Broschinski. The youngster should initially gain a foothold in the second team in Dortmund. In Cottbus, Broschinski has scored six goals and eight assists in 23 league games this season.

Denis Bedoya
