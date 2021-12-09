By her determination not to suffer in silence, brave Bryony Frost has gone beyond the degrees of a jockey’s fearlessness.

By her determination to not suffer in silence, brave Bryony Frost has gone beyond the degrees of a jockey’s fearlessness.

When we talk about jump jockey bravery, we usually think of sickening falls, broken bones, and mind-boggling endurance feats.

And Bryony Frost, the most successful female National Hunt rider in the United Kingdom, is as physically courageous as any of her male counterparts.

However, by reporting the bullying and harassment she experienced at the hands of journeyman jockey Robbie Dunne, she was able to help others.

Frost has surpassed the levels of fearlessness usually associated with her sport.

Frost, who is 26 years old, has spoken about being shunned as a result of her decision to become a whistleblower.

In the weighing room, she claims to have received the silent treatment.

Even a fellow female jockey told her she was wrong to report Dunne’s behavior, she said at an independent disciplinary hearing.

However, the independent panel’s decision that Dunne is guilty of four counts of bringing the sport into disrepute vindicates her decision not to suffer in silence.

Frost was praised as a “honest, careful, and compelling witness” by the panel’s chair, Brian Barker, who said she had broken the weighing-room’code” by filing a complaint, “knowing that isolation and rejection by some was inevitable.”

Frost is not only a great competitor (she was the first female jockey to win a Grade One race at the Cheltenham Festival and the first to win the King George on Boxing Day), but she’s also a great public speaker.

Frost has an engaging personality and genuine star quality; she speaks with a passion for racehorses and an infectious enthusiasm for the sport, which has helped to expand the sport’s popularity beyond its traditional bounds.

Despite the strains of her legal battle with Dunne, Frost rode Greaneteen to victory in the grade-one Tingle Creek Chase on Saturday, just days after being cross-examined at the disciplinary hearing.

Frost rode Graystone to victory in the opener at Warwick yesterday, just as Dunne’s guilty verdict was read.

Frost was taken aback by the warmth with which the Sandown crowd greeted her following her victory in the big race last weekend.

Despite the fact that she has widespread public support for her actions, many in the sport still see Frost as the villain and Dunne as the victim.

Out of professional jealousy, an old lag like Dunne – a 42-year-old with few major victories but a seemingly disproportionate sense of self-importance – began bullying and intimidating Frost.

A culture of “boys will be boys” prevails.

Many fellas are intimidated by the presence of strong women, which we call ‘Small Man Syndrome.’

The committee has taken notice of…

