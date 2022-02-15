By keeping the ball out of play for longer than their opponents, Newcastle United has put themselves in a good position.

By keeping the ball out of play for longer than their opponents, Newcastle United is putting themselves in a good position.

According to statistics, games involving Eddie Howe’s side have more stoppages than games involving other relegation-threatened Premier League teams.

I can reveal that Newcastle United appear four times in the top ten Premier League games with the least amount of ball in play time this season.

The ball was only in play for 43 minutes and six seconds of the entire 90 minutes during Sunday’s victory over Aston Villa.

The previous game’s win against Everton was only a fractional improvement, clocking in at 45min 16sec.

Newcastle moved out of the relegation zone for the first time since the club was purchased by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and Eddie Howe was appointed manager.

In fact, according to statistics provided to me by The Analystwebsite, Howe’s first game, a 3-3 draw with Brentford, had only 45 minutes and 20 seconds of ball-in-play time.

Howe’s team has won seven points in a row, all at St James’ Park, indicating that his players are grinding out results with numerous stoppages.

While he is producing results that are likely to keep them in the Premier League – they are four points clear of the bottom three – the team is playing as little football as possible in order to achieve that goal.

Newcastle’s defeat at Aston Villa, which occurred before Howe arrived, also makes the top ten (41min 51sec). As reported in today’s i, Newcastle is currently in third place out of 20 Premier League teams.

Villa is last in the standings, with 52.1 percent of in-play action, while Southampton is just ahead of them with 53.4 percent.

Manchester City, led by Pep Guardiola, are far ahead of the pack, averaging 62.7 percent football per 90 minutes, followed by Liverpool (58.6%) and Chelsea (58.5%).

Take a guess at how many minutes of the full 90 minutes the ball has been in play during your team’s matches this season.

It could be a lot less than you think.

The numbers appear to favor teams that pride themselves on their ability to play football, keep possession of the ball, and pass effectively.

As a result, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea are the top three teams in terms of the amount of football played during a match, in that order.

Fans are watching for this reason, not for the frequent appearances.

