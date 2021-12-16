By removing Aubameyang as Arsenal captain, Arteta creates a fourth problem for himself, but he can make amends in the transfer market.

MIKEL ARTETA has four major issues at Arsenal to address if he is to lead the club back into the Champions League.

If Arsenal defeats David Moyes’ side at the Emirates on Wednesday, they will leapfrog West Ham into fourth place in the Premier League.

However, if they fail to get the three points, their chances will be severely harmed, as they will fall further behind fifth-placed Manchester United.

Arsenal are currently one point and a place ahead of Tottenham, who will have three games in hand over Arteta’s side when they face Leicester on Thursday.

The Foxes, meanwhile, are only four points behind Arsenal heading into their King Power Stadium match against Spurs.

SunSport looks at what Arteta needs to work on if he wants to return to the Champions League for the first time since 2016-17.

Arsenal is still surrounded by drama, and this week was no exception, as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was stripped of his captaincy on Tuesday.

The armband was taken away from the 32-year-old centre-forward after he returned from an authorized trip to France a day late due to disciplinary issues.

With fans divided on whether former captain Granit Xhaka should be reinstated, Arteta now faces a difficult task in deciding who to entrust next.

Kierney, Martin Odegaard, Ben White, Gabriel, Alexandre Lacazette, and Aaron Ramsdale are among the other players in contention to succeed Aubameyang.

It’s unclear whether one of the squad’s younger players will inherit the captain’s armband, given Arteta’s preference for starting young teams.

Arsenal has won 19 points out of a possible 24 points in their home matches this season, conceding only six goals.

However, their away form is in stark contrast to their home form, with the Gunners losing their last three away games.

Arsenal has lost five Premier League games outside of North London this season, with only one away victory since a win over Burnley on September 18.

Following the match against West Ham, Arteta will be aiming for two victories to keep the pressure on their top four rivals.

Following the arrival of Arsenal academy graduates Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, the Ivorian winger’s future at the club is uncertain.

Pepe has fallen down the pecking order, with even Brazilian starlet Gabriel Martinelli ahead of the £72 million club-record signing.

Pepe has only been given 12 minutes of Premier League action…

