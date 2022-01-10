Zlatan Ibrahimovic equaled Cristiano Ronaldo’s incredible record by scoring for AC Milan against Venezia.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic equaled Cristiano Ronaldo’s incredible record when he scored for AC Milan against Venezia.

With a 3-0 victory over Venezia, the Serie A giants ensured Inter remained just one point ahead of them in the title race, thanks to Ibrahimovic’s second-minute strike.

And the early goal by the Swede was significant because it was his 80th goal against a team from one of Europe’s top five leagues.

He equals Ronaldo, who scored against his 80th different team in Man United’s 3-1 win over Burnley in December.

Ibrahimovic, who turned 40 in October, is still a goal-scoring machine.

He has eight goals in 17 games for Milan so far this season, bringing his total to 36 goals in 64 games during his second spell at the club.

The towering centre forward has had a stellar career at the highest level since joining Ajax from Malmo in 2001.

In the last 20 years, Ibrahimovic has scored in double figures in 17 European campaigns, which is incredible.

His goals have helped Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, and Manchester United.

He also spent two seasons in Major League Soccer (MLS), scoring 53 goals in 58 games for the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Over the course of his career, he’s scored 510 goals in 852 games.

But it’s not just his goal-scoring record that sets him apart; he also has a sizable trophy collection.

Ibrahimovic has won 13 league titles in four different countries during his career.

His list of accomplishments is incomplete only by a Champions League winner’s medal.

