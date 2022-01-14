Byron Leftwich gets a telling remark from LeSean McCoy.

About Byron Leftwich, LeSean McCoy has a telling remark.

This year’s cycle has seen Byron Leftwich emerge as a popular head coaching choice.

The offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has a resume that will attract the attention of front offices across the league, but it may be his player-friendly approach that propels him to the top.

Leftwich has one coaching technique, according to former Buccaneers running back LeSean McCoy, that will no doubt attract talent from all over the league.

“That was the first team I ever played on where Byron Leftwich said, ‘Anyone got any incentives in their contract? If you do, let me know, and I’ll try to get you your paper, because I’m all about it,'” McCoy said on the I Am Athlete podcast.

