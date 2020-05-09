Cadiz defender Fali REFUSES to return to training and gives up his wages amid the coronavirus crisis

Cadiz defender Rafael Jimenez Jarque – known as ‘Fali’ – has become the first Spanish player to refuse to return to training and will give up his wages as a result.

The 26-year-old, who has made 23 league appearances this campaign for the side top of the second division, has his concerns over player safety amid the coronavirus crisis.

Spain has been in a state of emergency since March 13 but there are now plans in place to ease the nation into a ‘new normal’ as the number of new cases begins to drop off.

There are hopes training sessions can be held this weekend with players having been tested this week – but Fali will not be involved.

‘I do not plan to play football and I will not ask for wages because I am a player of principles,’ Fali told radio station Cadena Cope.

‘I will not charge the club because I do not deserve it. The most important thing is my health and that of my daughters.

‘I will not names any names, but there are other players who are afraid to play too, they have told me.

‘I have a little money saved, if I need to find another job I will do so – but I do not want to expose myself or my family.

‘Footballers look like superheroes but we are just people and right now I am going to wait. Maybe in 10 or 15 days, I will return to training.’

Cadiz president Manuel Vizcaino understood his opposition but was confident he could convince Fali to play.

He said: ‘He is wrong, but he does not lie to anyone. He is afraid and we have to work to remove his fear. I think I am going to get Fali back.’

It is not the first time Fali has spoken out about the risk of returning amid the coronavirus pandemic. Last month he said: ‘We are crazy if we have any intention of playing football because we would be exposing ourselves to a high level of risk.

‘I will not train or play again if there is any risk. If I have to quit football, I will.

‘I want LaLiga and health authorities to at least sign a contract with the players giving us 100 per cent assurances that it (playing and training) is safe.’