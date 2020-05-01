Cádiz: The City Council reactivates the attempt to change the name to Ramón de Carranza by Franco

The City Council of Cádiz, after a proposal emerged on social networks in which the Ramón de Carranza was asked to change its current name to that of the recently deceased Michael Robinson, is going to articulate a participatory process to decide on the new name for the municipal stadium. A change that is wanted to be adopted under the Historical Memory Law and that was already tried, without success, in 2017.

(Michael Robinson, the “British from Cádiz”)

In 2017, the Nomenclator Commission of the Cádiz City Council approved a proposal to change the name of Ramón de Carranza Avenue, a former mayor during the Primo de Rivera dictatorship and the first year of the Civil War, a request that was presented by the municipal team Government (formed by Por Cádiz yes you can and Win Cádiz in common) and the municipal socialist group, with the abstention of Citizens and the vote against the PP. The proposal for this change, taken under the Historical Memory Law, did not affect the Cádiz CF stadium, which also bears the name of Ramón de Carranza. However, the intention of the government team, José María González Santos “Kichi”, has always been to change the name of the yellow club field, built between May 1954 and August 1955 and finally released on September 3, 1955. Now he returns to the charge after an initiative on social networks in which he claimed that the stadium was renamed Michael Robinson, former player and communicator who died this week and declared an admirer of the yellow team, in which he became a counselor.

“The government team has decided to promote the process due to the spontaneous proposal that emerged on social networks and that suggested the change of the current name of the state to that of the recently deceased Michael Robinson, an initiative that has sparked debate and has been widely welcomed, to the point that even signature collection channels have been opened to request that the name of the stadium be changed, ”the government team explained in a statement. “It is important that social agents, cadism, the Historical Memory Platform and the opposition participate,” added the government team, who advocates that the decision be made “in a transversal and democratic manner.”

Mayor in two stages

Ramón de Carranza, who was mayor of the city between 1927 and 1931 and between 1936 and 1937, also had an avenue with his name in Cádiz, until in 2017 the municipal plenary approved to change it to that of December 4, in memory of the historical day of demonstrations for Andalusian autonomy in 1977. Then, the City Council justified the name change in the relationship that Carranza had with Francoism, such as the fact that he was appointed mayor a few weeks after the Francoist coup, created a purging commission of officials or “their active participation in the repression was evident by signing incriminating reports”.

The mayor then argued that, although the stadium bore the same name, the debate on the change of name of the stadium did not touch at that time because “it was not a priority.” Now, instead, the City Council justifies its decision to open the debate at this time in the messages of social networks that have called for the name change of the stadium following the death of Michael Robinson.

,.