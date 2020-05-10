Caïazzo quips at Aulas: “We would all agree that he should be Prime Minister”

Bernard Caïazzo, head of the supervisory board of AS Saint-Etienne and of the Premier League union, Loïc Féry, president of Lorient and Nicolas Holveck, managing director of Rennes, had invited a few journalists to a videoconference meeting this Sunday afternoon. midday.

And the three presidents wanted to respond to the incessant criticism of Jean-Michel Aulas, the boss of Olympique Lyonnais, after the decision to end the French Championship. “90% of the clubs in the League have voted to comply with this government decision. And all the votes were in this direction at least 80%, insists Bernard Caïazzo. Even if this decision costs us enormously, we must respect democracy […] We would all agree that Jean-Michel Aulas be Prime Minister of France, it would be very beneficial for our football. But we consider that the mass is said. It’s over. “

Aulas has launched two lawsuits

Loïc Féry abounded. "The League's board of directors voted unanimously, taking note of the government's decisions. "His Rennes counterpart, Nicolas Holveck, added:" This is no longer a subject. The only subject is the future. How to get out of this serious crisis. With great solidarity. We are in a very difficult situation. We're all going to lose a lot of money. "