Caïazzo quips at Aulas: “We would all agree that he should be Prime Minister”

Bernard Caïazzo, head of the supervisory board of AS Saint-Etienne and of the Premier League union, Loïc Féry, president of Lorient and Nicolas Holveck, managing director of Rennes, had invited a few journalists to a videoconference meeting this Sunday afternoon. midday.
And the three presidents wanted to respond to the incessant criticism of Jean-Michel Aulas, the boss of Olympique Lyonnais, after the decision to end the French Championship. “90% of the clubs in the League have voted to comply with this government decision. And all the votes were in this direction at least 80%, insists Bernard Caïazzo. Even if this decision costs us enormously, we must respect democracy […] We would all agree that Jean-Michel Aulas be Prime Minister of France, it would be very beneficial for our football. But we consider that the mass is said. It’s over. “
Aulas has launched two lawsuits
Loïc Féry abounded. “The League’s board of directors voted unanimously, taking note of the government’s decisions. “His Rennes counterpart, Nicolas Holveck, added:” This is no longer a subject. The only subject is the future. How to get out of this serious crisis. With great solidarity. We are in a very difficult situation. We’re all going to lose a lot of money. “
Lyonnais President Jean-Michel Aulas has been campaigning for several weeks against the decision of French football leaders to stop the season, in the name of the health risks caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. He announced in recent days that he has launched two lawsuits. OL are ranked seventh in the championship and may not participate in a European Cup next season for the first time in twenty years, unless they win the League Cup, for which they have to play the final against PSG… even winning the Champions League. The President of Lyon said he was in favor of a playoff system to play in August.
