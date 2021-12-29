Caitlin Dickerson was Jeff’s wife, but who was she?

Caitlin Dickerson was Jeff Dickerson’s wife.

On December 28, ESPN’s JEFF Dickerson, a sports reporter who covered the Chicago Bears, died.

Dickerson, 44, was suffering from colon cancer.

Dickerson has been a part of the ESPN family for more than 20 years, with the last few years focusing on his weekend radio show, Dickerson and Hood.

He was well-liked by the Bears, who issued a statement in his honor.

“For 20 years, JD took great pride in his coverage of the Bears,” the statement reads in part.

“He was a consummate professional who was also a wonderful human being.”

JD was always one of the first reporters in the press box on game day, greeting everyone with a friendly smile.

“He was a one-of-a-kind individual who will be sadly missed.”

Caitlin Dickerson, Dickerson’s wife, died in February 2019.

According to a tweet from Dickerson, she had been battling melanoma and cancer complications for 7.5 years.

Caitlin, my beautiful wife, died today after a 7.5-year battle with cancer.

Caitlin is a role model.

She was not going to let cancer rule her life.

Caitlin was the ideal wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend.

We adore her.

Dickerson had taken a leave of absence in 2018 while Caitlin was battling cancer.

Dickerson was being treated at the same hospice facility where Caitlin died last year, according to ESPN.

Parker, their 11-year-old son, was born to the couple.

Dickerson’s parents, George and Sandy, will also be missed.

As the late reporter is remembered, support for his family continues to pour in.

“JD was one of the most positive people you will ever meet,” Heather Burns, ESPN deputy editor for digital NFL coverage, said in a statement.

“We are sending our thoughts and prayers to Jeff’s family, particularly his son, Parker.”

Robbie Gould of the San Francisco 49ers spoke to the Chicago Tribune about his late coach and friend.

“Today is a very sad day,” Gould said, “to lose a close friend, to lose a person I’ve looked up to as a mentor in the media world, especially in the Chicago market.”

“My heart aches for him, especially after what he’s been through with his wife and his own battle (with cancer) and taking on single parenting with his son over the last ten years.”

“You look for a moment to ask yourself, ‘Why?’ or ‘How could this happen to such a great person, husband, friend, father, and mentor to so many people?’ He’s one of the strongest people I’ve ever met.”