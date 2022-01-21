Caleb Williams, an Oklahoma transfer quarterback, is said to have narrowed his options to two schools.
Former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams quickly became one of the most sought-after prospects in the 2022 pool after announcing his decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal.
Williams has narrowed his choices down to two schools, according to Oklahoma insider Dean Blevins of OKC-KWTV Sports.
Oklahoma Transfer QB Caleb Williams Reportedly Down To 2 Schools
Oklahoma Transfer QB Caleb Williams Reportedly Down To 2 Schools
Just told “it’s down to USC-LSU for Caleb,” from source w direct knowledge. #LSU#Sooners@NEWS9
— Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) January 20, 2022