Caleb Williams Discusses His Oklahoma Future Following Bowl Victory

Caleb Williams Discusses His Future At Oklahoma Following Bowl Victory

Caleb Williams, a freshman quarterback for Oklahoma, had a strong showing against Oregon in the Alamo Bowl on Wednesday night.

The world is now waiting to see if this is his final game in crimson and cream.

Since head coach Lincoln Riley shocked the college football world by leaving for USC one month ago, Williams’ future has been a source of speculation.

After throwing for three touchdowns in a 47-32 victory over the Ducks, Williams spoke with the media about the challenges he has faced over the last month and his plans for the future.

In other words, don’t expect to hear anything concrete until Williams and his family return from their upcoming vacation.

In the Red River Showdown against Texas in October, Williams, a five-star recruit, took over for an ineffective Spencer Rattler.

He didn’t look back, snatching the lead position and forcing Rattler to transfer.

Obviously, keeping Williams in the fold for 2022 is the most important piece of recruiting Brent Venables can do early in his OU tenure.

We’ll have to wait and see if he can pull it off.

