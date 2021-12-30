Caleb Williams Discusses His Oklahoma Future Following Bowl Victory

Caleb Williams Discusses His Future At Oklahoma Following Bowl Victory
Caleb Williams, a freshman quarterback for Oklahoma, had a strong showing against Oregon in the Alamo Bowl on Wednesday night.
The world is now waiting to see if this is his final game in crimson and cream.
Since head coach Lincoln Riley shocked the college football world by leaving for USC one month ago, Williams’ future has been a source of speculation.
After throwing for three touchdowns in a 47-32 victory over the Ducks, Williams spoke with the media about the challenges he has faced over the last month and his plans for the future.
In other words, don’t expect to hear anything concrete until Williams and his family return from their upcoming vacation.
In the Red River Showdown against Texas in October, Williams, a five-star recruit, took over for an ineffective Spencer Rattler.
He didn’t look back, snatching the lead position and forcing Rattler to transfer.
Obviously, keeping Williams in the fold for 2022 is the most important piece of recruiting Brent Venables can do early in his OU tenure.
We’ll have to wait and see if he can pull it off.
Caleb Williams Addresses His Future At Oklahoma After Bowl Win
Caleb Williams Addresses His Future At Oklahoma After Bowl Win
“First and foremost, I have been — like you said, it’s been up and down, a roller coaster. Like you said, all my guys have been through it. We were all shocked, we were all hit by it at the same time, same moment, so that’s how it’s been, up and down. We lost a lot of coaches, and we have a legend that comes back. We have GAs that step up. We have (co-offensive coordinator and inside receivers) coach (Cale) Gundy. We have a bunch of guys like that that stepped up in a bunch of different places and helped lead us to this awesome Alamodome and week that we’ve been here or five days or so, and it’s been awesome. Like everybody always says, San Antonio is very hospitable, and it’s been just like that. Everybody has welcomed us, and it’s been very fun.
“The whole transfer portal thing and coach BV [head coach Brent Venables]going up there and saying all of that, I was focused on finishing the semester off strong, being with my guys, making sure that all my guys that won’t be here next year — I have the chance to be here. All my guys that won’t be here next year, they go off on the right note, we go off 11-2, and I’m about to go on vacation with my family. I haven’t been on vacation in a really long time. After all these ups and downs I want to go on vacation, spend time with my family and focus on that, and that’s it.”