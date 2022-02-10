Caleb Williams’ father refused to let him travel to Alabama.

Caleb Williams’ father forbade him from attending the University of Alabama.

Caleb Williams announced his transfer to USC last week, and he talked about it on Good Morning America on Wednesday.

Williams informed Robin Roberts that he would not be permitted to travel to Alabama.

That’s because Williams’ father made up the rule when he was a child.

With Alabama off the table, Williams thought going to USC was a no-brainer.

“About ten years ago, my father told me to make a list of schools I wanted to attend, and he said Alabama couldn’t be on it,” Williams explained.

“As a result, I ended up selecting schools similar to those on the West Coast.”

The first was the USC motto, “Dreams do come true.”

Coach Riley and the rest of the Oklahoma contingent arrived next.

When you have people like that here who you’ve known for at least a year and have talked to for years before that, it gives you a sense of security.”

Williams drew a lot of attention as a freshman, throwing for 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns on 64.5 percent of his passes.

On 79 carries, he rushed for 442 yards and six touchdowns.

Though it won’t be easy, Williams is optimistic that he can return the Trojans to the promised land.

“I want USC to be the USC that everyone remembers,” Williams told ESPN. “It’s been a tough couple of years, but we’ve got the right coaches and players in place.”

The guys are determined to succeed.

We’re going to bring in some more players who can make an impact for us.”

There’s no denying that Williams will be under a lot of pressure this fall.

Caleb Williams’ Dad Wouldn’t Let Him Go To Alabama

Caleb Williams’ Dad Wouldn’t Let Him Go To Alabama