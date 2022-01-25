Caleb Williams Has a Surprise Competitor, According to Reports

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams entered his name in the transfer portal following the conclusion of the 2021 college football season.

He’s been the most sought-after transfer in the market for the past few weeks.

However, he hasn’t publicly stated which teams he’s considering, and the Western Front appears to be quiet.

Williams was said to be down to two teams over the weekend: LSU and USC. However, a new report claims that another team has emerged as a “true contender” to land the star transfer quarterback.

According to On3Sports’ Gerry Hamilton, Williams is considering Wisconsin as a possible landing spot.

According to On3’s Gerry Hamilton, “Wisconsin has emerged as a serious contender to sign former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams from the transfer portal.”

USC and LSU are still contenders for On3’s No. 1 spot.

According to the report, “he is the number one ranked prospect in the Transfer Portal Rankings.”

