Caleb Williams is said to have met with two major universities.

Caleb Williams is said to have met with representatives from two major universities.

Caleb Williams appears to be on the verge of making a transfer decision, though he hasn’t made it yet.

The Oklahoma Sooners transfer quarterback met with two major programs recently, according to ESPN.

Williams reportedly spent time with the Trojans over the weekend after announcing his decision to enter the transfer portal following Lincoln Riley’s move to USC.

However, that isn’t the only California school Williams is considering.

Williams is also looking at UCLA, according to ESPN.

“After spending the weekend at USC, Caleb Williams spent the last day and a half meeting with coaches at UCLA, according to a source.

Kyle Bonagura tweeted on Wednesday night, “He’s expected to communicate and possibly visit more top programs before deciding where to play.”

