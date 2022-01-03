Caleb Williams of Oklahoma has made a major decision.

Caleb Williams, of Oklahoma, has made a major announcement.

Caleb Williams, a five-star freshman quarterback for the Oklahoma Sooners, announced on Monday that he will enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Williams’ entry into the NCAA’s transfer portal was first reported earlier on Monday, but it wasn’t confirmed until this afternoon.

Williams, who took over as the team’s starting quarterback from Spencer Rattler earlier this season, announced his participation in the portal on Twitter.

Following the unexpected departure of Lincoln Riley to USC, the Sooners hired former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables to take over as head coach.

Although staying with the Sooners is an option, the Oklahoma quarterback says he wants to be able to speak with other schools, so he’ll be using the portal.

The following is the full text of his statement:

