Caleb Williams: Paul Finebaum’s Brutally Honest Admission

Caleb Williams’s admission by Paul Finebaum is brutally honest.

Despite having a fantastic freshman season that culminated in an Alamo Bowl victory, Caleb Williams chose to follow in the footsteps of Spencer Rattler and enter the transfer portal.

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum is intrigued by the move.

Williams’ decision, according to Finebaum, shows that college football now has “free agency,” as he said on SportsCenter earlier this week.

The play was dubbed “one of the most amazing moves” in college football history by Finebaum.

Williams’ decision could be influenced by where he can get the best NIL deals, according to him.

“College football now has free agency.”

It’s as simple as that… A year ago, Caleb Williams was the best player in the country.

When he arrives at Oklahoma, he replaces the Heisman favorite, Spencer Rattler.

No, that is not the case.

There are two guys, but the favorite is the first.

And now Rattler, and possibly Williams, are no longer with us.

I’m not sure what he’s doing or how he’ll use it, but this is one of the most incredible plays in college football history.

This guy is most likely to be the No. 1 pick.

He’ll be the No. 1 pick in the draft two years from now, and he’ll have to wait and see what happens.

What kind of deals are available; what kind of offers are available?

Finebaum told SoonersWire, “That’s the new normal in college football.”

Williams completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 1,916 yards and 21 touchdowns as a true freshman, with only four interceptions.

He threw for 242 yards and three touchdowns in his final game, the 2021 Alamo Bowl.

