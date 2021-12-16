Caleb Williams Says It Like It Is About Spencer Rattler’s Relationship

This year’s Oklahoma quarterback situation was unlike anything we’d seen in recent college football history.

Starting quarterback Spencer Rattler came into the season as a Heisman Trophy contender and a No. 1 overall pick.

Only to be replaced midway through the season by five-star freshman Caleb Williams, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Last month, Rattler entered the transfer portal and announced his commitment to South Carolina on Monday.

People naturally wonder how the two quarterbacks get along when they switch in the middle of the season.

During an interview with “The Podcast on the Prairie” this week, Williams provided some insight into this.

Williams claims to have had a good working relationship with Rattler, but it doesn’t appear to be much more than that.

“We weren’t the best of friends, me and Spence.”

That’s something I can say.

“We weren’t best friends, but neither did we despise each other,” Williams explained.

“On the team, there are a few other guys with whom I am not best friends but whom I do not despise.”

Throughout the season, everyone attempted to make something out of nothing.

Nothing could be gained from it.”

Williams continues by congratulating Rattler and teammate Austin Stogner on joining former OU assistant Shane Beamer at South Carolina.

Starting at the 28:10 mark in the video below, you can hear Williams’ entire speech.

This season, Williams threw for 1,674 yards and 18 touchdowns while also scoring six times on the ground.

The priority is to keep him in Norman.

Brent Venables, the new coach at Oklahoma, has one priority.

Venables stated that he contacted Williams and his father shortly after taking the job last week.

