Caleb Williams’ school is mentioned the most.

Caleb Williams is most associated with one school.

Many college football players rushed into the transfer portal as soon as the regular season ended in 2021, but on Monday, one of the sport’s biggest names threw his hat into the ring on the late side.

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams announced his intention to enter the portal on Monday afternoon.

Although he didn’t rule out returning to Oklahoma, the highly touted freshman stated that he wanted to explore his other options.

“I believe that we all attend college to find our own path and prepare for the future.

“I came to Oklahoma with a game plan, but with all of the recent changes, I need to figure out what is the best path for me moving forward,” Williams said in a Twitter statement.

“As a student-athlete, the only way I can talk to other schools and see who might offer the best preparation and development for my future career is to enter the portal,” says the student-athlete.

As I begin this process, staying at OU will undoubtedly be an option.

“I’m taking a few days off to decompress and relax with my family, but thank you all so much for your love and support!”

There’s 1 School Getting Mentioned The Most For Caleb Williams

USC after seeing Caleb Williams enter the transfer portal pic.twitter.com/xNoiomCBim — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) January 3, 2022

Oklahoma star QB Caleb Williams is entering the transfer portal. Have to imagine he’ll at least consider following Lincoln Riley to USC. https://t.co/UENjLmlfy8 — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) January 3, 2022

Where would Caleb Williams go and why? He is the king of OKL. Will he follow Lincoln Riley to USC? Seems logical. But the Trojans have Jaxson Dart (great name). Would Dart then transfer as Slovis did to Pitt? It’s musical chairs for QBs. Sooners have lost two 5-star QBs. pic.twitter.com/VqyKQlaYfj — Aaron J. Fentress (@AaronJFentress) January 3, 2022

Would be a stunner if Caleb Williams leaves Norman for any place but USC If he follows Lincoln, Jaxson Dart immediately replaces Williams as the most sought-after transfer quarterback Oklahoma might even figure into that — pickings are more slim on QB portal now than weeks ago https://t.co/vVDUHLQcsC — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) January 3, 2022